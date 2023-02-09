“For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe. But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.” Hebrews 5:12-14 NKJV
If you are a seeker or a new believer, then today’s verses contain a message that you should lay on the shelf of remembrance. It’s probably not for you today, but it will be for you in the near future, so just hang onto it and don’t forget it.
If your shoe size is a smaller number than the years you’ve been following Christ, you should immediately take this passage and use it to inventory your spiritual life. There’s no room for misunderstanding this passage. It’s written in such a simple way that its meaning can only be seen in a singular fashion. Read the first words again.
“For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. “
Let’s paraphrase it a little bit using uncomplicated terms. (By now, you ought to be teaching. It looks like you need to go back to remedial class and repeat the basics.)
Then the simple reminder of who lives on milk and who lives on solid food. The difference is clear as crystal. An all-liquid diet is what newborns get because they can’t handle solid food yet. There’s several reasons for that, but I’ll only mention a couple. First, babies would get choked on non-liquids. They can’t chew their food and swallowing it would be impossible to do. Secondly, if they could swallow it, it would cause serious tummy aches because they aren’t ready to digest it.
Be careful not to hear an analogy that I didn’t write. I’m not saying that new believers in Christ can’t swallow biblical teaching, or that taking in the deeper truths that accompany the gospel could cause tummy aches. However, there is an ability granted to those on solid spiritual food that is void or at least limited among those living on milk. Let’s read the last part again to discover this ability together.
“But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.” Discernment! That’s it. The ability to discern the difference in good and evil, or right and wrong, or Holy Spirit led vs. flesh led.
Have you ever wondered how some Christians after years of church attendance can suddenly make a life decision that is totally out of sync with the teachings of God’s word? Well, now you know. They never traded their bottle for beans and potatoes.
Take a moment and calculate how long it’s been since you gave your life to Christ. Now compare your age to your level of maturity. Should you be able to verbally tell someone what a difference there is in your life as a result of knowing Jesus?
Should you be mentoring those around you in a way that encourages spiritual growth in their life? Shouldn’t you occasionally be praying for and with that friend that you know is going through a difficult time?
When the Bible says by now you ought to be teachers, it’s referring to all these things. These are the kinds of things that make a difference for the kingdom. These are the things that mature Christians do. Now that you’ve thought about it, is it time for you to grow up?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.