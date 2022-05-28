I’ve had a couple different ideas for columns in my head the past few days. Most of my ideas come from things the Holy Spirit quickens to me concerning my own life: His corrections of my thoughts and changes to the words I speak. Sometimes it has to do with actions or attitudes. But I have found if I get my thoughts and words aligned with Him, actions or attitudes easily fall in line.
One of the things the Holy Spirit revealed to me was a new definition of sin. I’ve shied away from writing about sin because it can be taboo for folks in the grace camp.
“Our sins are covered by the blood of Jesus,” they will proclaim.
I won’t argue with them, they are correct. But grace was never given to allow us to continue in sin, it was provided to give us the power to walk free from sin. Which is probably as good an introduction for today’s column as any.
Concerning the concept of sin, what is sin?
I was raised thinking alcohol was one of the worst things you could do, and divorce was almost unpardonable. And yes, the Bible does have negative things to say about overindulgence and divorce, but what does God think about sin? What are the things He calls sin?
Let’s look at what the writer of Hebrews provided: “For who were they who heard and rebelled? Was it not all of those who came out of Egypt, led by Moses? And with whom was He grieved for forty years? Was it not with those who had sinned, whose bodies fell in the wilderness? And to whom did He swear that they would not enter His rest, but to those who disobeyed? So we see that they could not enter because of unbelief” (Hebrews 3:16-19 (MEV)).
Please note the connection between sin and unbelief. Their unbelief kept them from entering the promised land (verse 19); however, in a prior verse, that is referred to as sin (verse 17). This is a clear connection between sin and unbelief.
Modern day, Americanized Christianity tends to categorize sins by actions with the worst being violence against another, such as murder, rape, beatings, and thievery. Other nefarious deeds take their place in our hierarchy of sin, e.g., pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth (also known as the seven deadly sins).
God’s view of sin is completely different from how we define it. Please don’t misunderstand me; I am not advocating for any of the sins listed above. Quite the opposite. But we need to understand what God views as sin.
Jesus gave us great insight, “But I say to you that whoever looks on a woman to lust after her has committed adultery with her already in his heart” (Matthew 5:28 (MEV)).
He was letting us know, it’s not simply your actions that cause you to sin, it’s the thoughts and intents of the heart.
It’s not simply saying you believe in God; it’s acting like it, as well.
God told the children of Israel to go into the promised land. However, they feared because they had heard there were giants in the land. So instead of trusting in and acting on the word given by God, they decided to believe something different. They chose to believe the word of the spies who gave an evil report (reference Numbers 13:32). Their choice is called disobedience, it’s called unbelief, it’s called sin.
We typically think of sin as some type of overt action: A fist of rage, a theft in the night, illicit afternoon delight. And while these may be sin, we tend to overlook those who refuse to believe God’s Word. Or maybe I should say, those who refuse to believe and act on God’s Word.
“I don’t know why the Lord won’t heal me?”
“I just can’t get free of this addiction.”
“If I had the money, I would tithe.”
I suspect some of you will read those quotes and wonder what’s wrong with me? You see little or nothing wrong with those statements.
But each of these sentences shows a lack of understanding or belief in God’s promises. For example, the Lord has done everything He’s going to do for your healing (reference Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17, and 1 Peter 2:24); it is now up to us to believe on His Word and act on it.
The same is true with freedom from sin, i.e., addiction. Jesus paid the price for our sin, so we no longer are a slave to it. That’s the whole point of Romans, chapter 6. Paul explained the substitutionary act of Jesus as it relates to our freedom. We don’t have to work for it, we can’t earn it, we just accept it. Believe it, speak it, and walk into your freedom.
Even prosperity is ours. According to Jesus, we are much more valuable than the fowls of the air, yet the Lord feeds and clothes them (reference Matthew 6:25-34). Our job is to trust Him. Tithing is a natural extension of the belief that God will always provide.
“Why even talk about sin?” you may wonder.
But knowing what is and isn’t sin may be the key to understanding the righteousness of God (reference 2 Corinthians 5:21). If the devil can keep you trapped in guilt and condemnation over habits from which you have been freed, then his job is complete. If you find out God never defined them as sin (e.g., a regimented Bible study, prayer life, or overly committed church attendance), you might be free to enjoy your salvation.
Dear Reader, I’ll have more to say about sin and righteousness in another column, but for today I’ll leave you with this final definition: “… for whatsoever is not of faith is sin” (Romans 13:28b).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
