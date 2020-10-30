Loving By Serving
John 13:1-15, 34-35
“Now before the feast of the passover,” – Bible scholar Henry Mahan explains that this was the fourth Passover our Lord kept after He entered his public ministry — and the last; “for Christ our Passover is sacrificed for us” (1 Corinthians 5:7; Hebrews 10:1-14).
Every Passover lamb slain had been a type of Christ, the Lamb of God. No more need for pictures and patterns when “the Lamb of God” has died. Christ knew that “His hour,” to which he had referred so frequently, had come. He came into the world to redeem His people through His perfect life and death. He would soon accomplish that death and return to the Father to be seated as the victorious Mediator on God’s right hand (Hebrews 1:1-3).
Having loved His own (His sheep, His elect) with an everlasting, unchangeable love, He loved them continually, forever, even to death and forever.
“Jesus knowing that the Father had given all things into His hands,” — These words express the omniscience, omnipotence and oneness of Jesus Christ with the Father. He knows all things. He knew that the Father in covenant purpose had given all blessings, all power and authority, all persons and things and all grace and glory into His hands (John 3:35; Hebrews 2:8; Ephesians 1:3).
He knew that the Father had sent Him to accomplish the redemption of a people, that He would be victorious and return triumphantly to glory (Psalms 24).
Interestingly, there are some who believe that this incident occurred before the supper and not after the supper had ended, for it was the custom to have a servant to wash the dusty feet of the guests as they entered the house. However, whether before or during the meal, we do know that Judas had already made arrangements with the priests to betray the Son of God for 30 pieces of silver. Here, we have the washing of feet was the lowest servile work and was done by the least in the house. Yet the eternal King of glory rose from his seat of honor, laid aside his robe, wrapped himself in a large towel and began to wash, tenderly and carefully, the dusty feet of each disciple. This task was never performed by superiors, but by inferiors to superiors, as by a wife to her husband or a servant to his master. This is why we find Peter objecting to such an act by his Master.
This incident reveals Peter’s typical ambivalence, which the Gospels draw attention to again and again, and John clearly remembers it vividly. But its repetition was not in order to draw attention to Peter but to draw attention to the significance of the words that passed between him and Jesus. Peter’s question seems to confirm that this was not the usual run of the mill feet-washing. Humanly speaking Peter rightly felt that it was not fitting that “the Lord” (we must give the word its full significance here) should wash his feet. But he had overlooked the fact that this was something outside the human and that what Jesus was doing had a spiritual significance. It indicated that He was beginning His unique time of voluntary submission, which began with the washing of the feet, would continue in His prayers in Gethsemane, and would reach its final fulfillment on the cross of shame. (Pett)
Now in the light of the great events that lay ahead Jesus looked with fondness on His disciples and called them “little children.” He saw them as they will be, facing a terrible new world when He has gone.
Soon He will not be there to sustain them. Therefore, they must sustain each other by the love that they have for each other. He is going where they cannot at present come and when they look for Him, they will not find Him, for He will not be on this earth.
His time on earth is over. So, their love for each other, the kind of love that He has had for them, will be very important. It will be the mark that they are His. It is indeed something that replaces all the commandments.
It is the new commandment.
Jesus had previously stressed the two great commandments: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and soul, and mind and strength,” and “you shall love your neighbour as yourself” (Mark 12:30-31). Now is added this third, “you shall love one another, as I have loved you.” Love is at the heart of all true “religion” and this special kind of love was to be a distinguishing mark of the true Christian.
Community Asset Builder and Christian writer, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 38 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
