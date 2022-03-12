When I first heard the gospel Jesus preached, I struggled to believe it to be true, to believe it possible.
“Jesus wants me healed?” I questioned.
“Jesus wants me delivered?” I could only hope.
“Jesus wants me prosperous?” It was too much to comprehend.
But that’s how it was presented to me; in a sermon Jesus Himself delivered: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed; To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord” (Luke 4:18,19 (NKJV)).
Every full gospel preacher I heard repeated this good news. Jesus came to set me free from captivity, to restore my health and to redeem me from poverty. My spirit man rejoiced. I received it with gladness. Who wouldn’t? It is a glorious gospel.
But I ran into a problem. There was a disconnect between my previously established internal belief system and this new (to me) presentation of the gospel.
Let me explain it this way: A preacher could show me chapter and verse the promises of God for healing (i.e., Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17, 1 Peter 2:24) and I would immediately agree. I would concede, with my thoughts, that the Bible does provide for healing. I might even parrot back the scriptures through rote memory.
Mental consent does not change an entrenched belief system.
Another minister of the gospel might talk about deliverance from sin or addiction (e.g., Romans 6:18-22), explaining the grace available to keep us free (e.g., Romans 6:14). Again, I would read the passage for myself and concur with the proclamation.
But knowing it’s God’s will for us to be free from sin and walking free from sin are two different things.
Yet another preacher might talk about the goodness of God (e.g., Psalm 103:5) and His willingness to prosper us (e.g., Psalm 35:27). In typical fashion, I would follow along in my Bible, verify the text with my own two eyes, and find myself agreeing with the interpretation.
But simple intellectual agreement does not change a financial situation.
Hence the disconnect. With my mind, I accepted the Word of God and the promises of God to be true; however, in my life I was not seeing a fulfillment of them.
If it’s God’s will for me to be healed, why was I sick?
If grace can empower me to walk free from sin, why was I constantly stumbling?
If I’m supposed to be prosperous, why didn’t I have enough money to pay my bills?
I knew I had a disconnect between my head and my heart. And that made all the difference.
You see, Jesus said faith is what you say and believe in your heart, not what you say and think with your head.
“For assuredly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says” (Mark 11:23 (NKJV)).
I realized my problem was not with what I thought; it was with what I believed.
I wanted to believe I was healed, but then my nose started running, I started sneezing, and the thoughts came saying, “Maybe healing isn’t for you.”
I wanted to believe I could walk free from sin, but then I’d mess up and hear, “You’ll never overcome, you’re too weak.”
I wanted to believe I was prosperous, but then I was laid off with no prospect of another job and suddenly I found myself battling with, “You’ll never get out of debt.”
With my head, I agreed the promises to be true, but it seemed my heart wasn’t in it.
I couldn’t have been the only one with this problem, I concluded. What had others done?
I kept going to church hoping to find the answers. After all, faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God (Romans 10:17). I knew I would never overcome the disconnect skipping church. I kept thinking the answers would reveal themselves.
Eventually, I got frustrated with the situation, especially the promises on healing.
One spring while doing yard work, I got poison ivy. It had become routine since I had moved to Tennessee, but I was tired of it.
I fussed at God, “Why do I keep getting poison ivy? I believe Your Word and Your promises about healing? What’s going on?”
He replied, not in an audible voice, but one I heard within, “When you do yard work, wear long pants and long sleeves. And when you get done, shower right away. If you think you have any poison ivy, put Calamine lotion on it and don’t scratch it.”
It was unimpressive in its simplicity, but it was what I needed to hear. Keep in mind, faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. I now had a Word from God. I implemented His simple instructions and have never had any issues with poison ivy since.
When it came to deliverance, I just kept confessing that I am the righteousness of God (reference 2 Corinthians 5:21). Guilt would try to hold me down and keep me in bondage, but every time the negative thoughts came, I replied with the Word. Eventually, I realized I sinned, not because I had to, but because I wanted to; that I was in control of this body. Once I understood that, I simply chose to walk free from sin.
Closing the disconnect on prosperity took effort. I was always a tither and a giver, but the thoughts still came that what I had would never be enough.
It wasn’t until I decided to implement some outrageous obedience (i.e., first fruit giving) that I got a Word that settled the issue, “You’ll never lack for money another day in your life.”
It wasn’t an audible voice, but it was clearly a Word from my heavenly Father. Now anytime poverty tries to attack, I simply answer with God’s Word.
Maybe you are dealing with a disconnect. You want to believe the promise of God, but everything in the natural is telling you it’s not possible.
Stay with me, Dear Reader. I’ll be explaining more about faith in the weeks to come.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
