When reading through the Apostle Paul’s first epistle to the Corinthians the other day, I came to chapter 15 when one verse struck me.
Although I’ve read it many times, at that particular moment it really stuck out. Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 15:51: “Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed.”
Saints, I declare unto you that some brothers and sisters indeed shall rest and sleep in the ground, but it’s not as if they have passed away for naught. It has been said, that when you are taking your last looks at a saved person who has passed away, they are taking their first look at Jesus.
The Apostle Paul said, “to be absent from the body was to be present with the Lord.”
This is a great truth we find in the scriptures, but behold, Paul shows us a mystery — we shall not all sleep, but we all shall be changed. We have a greater hope than just dying and being some free-floating disembodied spirit somewhere.
In Christ we have hope of a physical, bodily resurrection, as the scriptures declare. The Apostle Paul said further regarding such things that “in this tabernacle, that is, this body, we groan, being burdened. Not because we want to be unclothed, but to be clothed upon, that mortality might be swallowed up of life.” (2 Corinthians 5:4).
What that means is that we have a built in, innate desire to have an immortal body, not to be unclothed, meaning a disembodied spirit. God has set eternity in our hearts that we might put on a glorified body like Jesus Christ had at His resurrection. Saints, we shall, if we endure until the end by faith!
Again, some brothers and sisters may indeed “die” or “pass away” as we await the Lord’s coming but all, whether dead or living, will be changed.
What shall we be changed to? We shall have a body like Christ had at His resurrection. At the second coming of Christ to the earth, the dead shall burst forth from the graves and their bodies shall become immortal, along with the believers that are alive.
Verse 52 puts it like this: “In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”
I know that we mourn and we miss folks when they pass on, but on the other hand, we ought to rejoice because it’s only temporary. We shall be reunited one of these days when the Lord comes.
During that glad reunion day, it won’t be like it was before — it will be better because we’ll have no more sickness, no more pain, no more heartache and no longer will we have to depart; for the former things will be passed away and God shall wipe all tears from eyes and there shall neither be sorrow nor crying!
Beloved, I write to you this week that you might keep your trust in Jesus Christ daily, that’s the only way we’ll make it. There is an old song that reads, “When they ask me how I made it, quickly I’ll say it, by the blood of the Lamb I made it through.”
It’s a fact this morning that we will not make it to heaven or be in the resurrection of life by our own good works or any other way. A lot of people think if they are a good enough person, they’ll be alright, but the Bible says that all our good works are like filthy rags compared to the Holy and righteous God.
Further, it claims that all are under sin, having fallen short of the glory of God. To try and climb up into the sheepfold of Christ any other way than by faith and the blood of Jesus, that person is both a thief and a robber.
Therefore, we must be born again, of the water and the spirit, our faith must be firmly rooted in Jesus Christ. We must turn from our ways of doing things and from a life of sin and we must trust Him with our lives, even unto full submission. This is the only way.
Jesus said that He is the way, the truth and the life and no man comes to the Father but by Him!
Truly, nothing more awaits those who put off salvation but the everlasting fires of hell! It was not meant for us but was prepared for the devil and his angels. Verily, all who go their own ways in rebellion to God are considered the devil’s children and will follow him in rebellion straight to hell.
Woe to them who put off salvation and the grace of God! Woe to those who love their sin and refuse to turn from it! Woe to those who call evil good and good evil!
Jesus prophesied of Jerusalem’s destruction when they would not repent and believe on Him and after word He lamented saying: “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and ye would not!” (Matthew 23:37)
“And saints, in our day, how shall we escape (judgement and condemnation], if we neglect so great a salvation?” (Hebrews 2:3)
Indeed, what a sad and scary occasion for the wicked, but a wonderful one of rejoicing for those who have given themselves over to Christ, on that great and notable day of the Lord. When Jesus comes, the trumpet will sound, the arch angel will shout, the Lord shall descend from Heaven and the dead in Christ shall rise first — incorruptible — and then we who remain shall be changed also!
Saints, hold fast to these precious promises and to those of you who can’t say you are a partaker of such, today is the day to yield to Christ. Believe on Him and be saved.
“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.” – 1 Corinthians 15:58
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
