The Bible is the Holy, inspired, infallible inerrant Word of God. There is so much to learn from it. Today we see John preaching morality to a population that includes tax collectors as well as soldiers. It seems that large numbers were baptized and committed to making moral adjustments in their life.
As necessary as morality is, alone it’s not enough. Jesus shows up just in time to demonstrate not only that our decision to follow him should be intentional, but our professed Christianity also must employ the presence and filling of God himself.
Read this again: “And the Holy Spirit descended in bodily form like a dove upon Him, and a voice came from heaven which said, 'You are My beloved Son; in You I am well pleased.'” Luke 3:22 NKJV
By coming to earth as a baby, Jesus became 100% human without losing his identity in heaven as 100% God. The five dollar word for this is “hypostatic union.” It simply means that he could not have been more human even if he weren’t deity, and he could not have been more God even if he had not been human. He was 100% both.
An amazing truth we learn from this verse is that as a human, Jesus was temporarily disembodied from the God-head. In heaven, God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit are one, but Jesus vacated his heavenly position to take on an earthly form so our opportunity for redemption might be complete.
How wonderful it must have been for Jesus to physically be united again with the God-head.
“In bodily form” the Holy Spirit descended to embrace him while the Father’s voice rang loud and clear. Those words of affirmation, that heavenly embrace, that’s what we need today, that’s what I need today and everyday.
This wasn’t just a theological display for interested onlookers, this was the very Son of God reunited with his Father in heaven, who by His choice of words teaches us that He is the only one we have to please. When it comes down to it, just like Jesus, we have an audience of One! Who are you going to please today?
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
