EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to a scheduling conflict earlier this month, two Sunday School Lessons are appearing in today's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
Merry Christmas!
Mary Marvels at God’s Choice
Luke 1:46-55
I. Being Grateful for Being Chosen (Luke 1:46-47)
The succeeding verses contain Mary’s famous hymn of praise, in the prospect of becoming the "mother of our Lord." - Next to the Lord’s Prayer, perhaps, few passages of Scripture are better known than this. In many traditional churches and wherever the Church of England Prayer book is used, this hymn forms part of the evening service. Hence, no words can express more aptly the praise for redeeming mercy which ought to form part of the public worship of every branch of Christ’s Church. (Ryle)
The Cambridge Greek Testament for Schools and Colleges Commentary series states that this chapter is remarkable for preserving a record of two inspired hymns - the Magnificat here, and the Benedictus (verses 68-79) later, which have been used for more than a thousand years in the public services of Christendom. The Magnificat is so full of Hebraisms as almost to form a mosaic of quotations from the Old Testament, and it is closely analogous to the Song of Hannah (note 1 Samuel 2:1-10).
II. Being Faithful with God’s Favor (Luke 1:48-49)
“He hath regarded the low estate of his handmaid” (verse 48) - Literally, he has looked upon the low or humble condition of his handmaid. Truly, we can learn a lot from the humble words of the lowly maiden Mary. Bible scholar Albert Barnes stated that notwithstanding her humble rank and poverty, God has shown her favor. And this example abundantly teaches what is elsewhere fully taught in the Bible, that God is not a respecter of persons; that he is not influenced, in conferring favors, by wealth, honor, or office (Romans 2:11; 10:11-12). The Lord seeks the humble and the contrite; likewise, He imparts His rich blessings to those who feel that they need them, and who will bless Him for them (Psalm 138:6; Isaiah 57:15). Friend, this clearly reveals to us something unique about Mary’s character and personage. What does it reveal about you and me? Are we willing to submit ourselves to God’s will for our lives and humbly admit our dire need for him to “lead us in the path of righteousness for His name’s sake?”
Remember, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.” (James 4:6; ESV)
“For he that is mighty” (verse 49) - Beyond all our conceptions, even the Almighty God, amidst strange events and yet with ease “has done great things” - miracles, as the words “great things” often signify in the Old Testament, whether being applied to the miracles God performed in Egypt or in the wilderness are evident. It is quite probable that Mary had now in her eye that the miraculous conception of the Messiah was indeed conceivable and quite possible. For the most part, her astonishment was that God had chosen her, a person of Adamic nature, to be his mother. Yet from her belief of the divine perfections, she was convinced that all was done in wisdom and truth, and therefore she adds, “and holy is his [great] name.”
Looking ahead, “And his mercy is on them that fear him” (verse 50) - It always has been so; he has ever looked on them with an eye of peculiar favor, who have looked up to him with an eye of reverential fear. (Benson)
III. The Divine Connection Between Mercy and Lowliness (Luke 1:50-53)
“Hath showed strength with his arm” (verse 51) - The "arm" is the symbol of strength. The expression in this and the subsequent verses have no particular reference to his mercy to Mary. From a contemplation of His goodness to her, she enlarges her views to a contemplation of His goodness and power in general, and to a celebration of the praises of God for all that he has done to all people. This is the nature of true piety. It does not terminate in thinking of God's mercy toward ourselves. It thinks of others, and praises God that others also are made partakers of His mercy, and that His goodness is manifested to all His works. (Barnes’ Notes)
And so it is that with adoration that Mary's hymn proceeds to celebrate the mighty results effected by the Divine pity. As so often in the prophetic strains, the speaker or writer speaks or writes as though the future had become the past; so Mary here describes the Messianic reversal of man's conception of what is great and little, as though the unborn Babe had already lived and done his strange mighty work in the world. The "glorious arm" which, in old days, had wrought such mighty things for Israel, she recognized as belonging to the coming Deliverer (verse 51). His chosen instruments would be those of whom the world thought little, like herself. The proud and mighty would be put down; the men of low degree, and poor and humble, would be exalted. The hungry would be filled; and they who were rich only in this world's goods would have no share in the new kingdom - they would be sent empty away. How strangely had the virgin of Nazareth caught the thought, almost the very words, of the famous sermon her Divine Son, some 30 years later, preached on the mountain-side near Gennesaret! (reference Luke 3:23, Matthew chapters 5-7)
IV. God’s Mercy and Promises are Generational and Unforgettable (Luke 1:54-55)
“He hath helped his servant Israel” (verse 54) - Up to this point the hymn has been one of personal thanksgiving. Now we find that all the soul of the maiden of Nazareth is with her people. Her joy in the “great things" which God has done for her rests on the fact that they are “great things" for Israel also. The word which she uses for her people is that which expresses their relation to God as “the servant” of Jehovah, who is prominent in the later chapters of Isaiah, and is in Isaiah 41:8 identified with the nation, as elsewhere with the nation’s true leader (Isaiah 42:1). One may see in the utterance of this hope already seen as realized, an indication of the early date of the hymn. At the time when Luke wrote, the rejection, not the restoration of Israel, was the dominant thought in men’s minds. (Ellicott)
Ideally, “To remember His mercy (as He spake unto our forefathers) to Abraham and his seed for ever.”
Reference is to the mercy that had been shown to Abraham was, as it were, [still] working even yet. God had helped Israel, as with the purpose to prove Himself and not unmindful of His promised mercy to do so.
Christ in the Text: And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. - Luke 1:46-47
