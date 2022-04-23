Growing up in Americanized Christianity, I assumed “ministry” was something limited to the pastors of the church. If the choir director or organist were on the payroll, then I guessed they were part of the ministry, too. Sunday school teachers and nursery workers were typically just volunteers, so they didn’t really count. You had to be on the staff to be officially in the ministry.
Thus, in my youthful interpretation, any reading of the Bible that included instructions to ministers were directed to those in paid leadership positions, not to me. I was free to live my life however I wanted.
“Go ye into all the world” (reference Mark 16:15)? That couldn’t mean me.
“… teach all nations, baptizing them …” (reference Matthew 28:19)? That’s the evangelist’s job.
“Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils” (reference Matthew 10:8)? That’s for the missionaries to Africa, not here in the good ole U.S. of A.
It was after I had moved to Tennessee. I found myself attending a church that believed differently than the one in which I was raised. These folks believed the Bible applied to us today. They taught me to make the scriptures personal. For example, if Jesus did anything for anyone, He did it for me. If He gave a promise to anyone, He gave it to me. If He commissioned anyone, He commissioned me.
Pretty soon I found myself surrounded by like-minded people, individuals who felt called of God to be involved in the body of Christ. Whether it was working in a nursery, or serving meals in an old folks’ home, or teaching Sunday school for children, or leading a woman’s group, or participating in a prison ministry, everyone seemed to find something to do to help the body of Christ.
I personally cut my ministry teeth, as it were, teaching and preaching in prisons. Later, I was asked to substitute at a retirement facility; I felt like a fish trying to climb a ladder. I realized quickly that wasn’t my calling. The key for me was to learn what I could do and focus on that. Eventually, I realized others were fulfilling what I used to think of as ministry, but my definition of ministry had changed. It was no longer just the individuals on staff at the church. It could be any and/or every Christian.
Maybe I should have titled this article “Finding your place in the Body of Christ”.
After all, just because you don’t speak from a pulpit doesn’t mean you’re not valuable to the ministry.
Paul told us, “For as the body is one and has many parts, and all the many parts of that one body are one body, so also is Christ. For by one Spirit we are all baptized into one body, whether we are Jews or Gentiles, whether we are slaves or free, and we have all been made to drink of one Spirit. The body is not one part, but many” (1 Corinthians 12:12-14 (MEV)).
Science tells us that every cell of our bodies has our DNA in it. If you’re old enough to remember, Dolly the Sheep was cloned from an adult somatic cell in 1996. The blueprint to reproduce Dolly was within the DNA in that one cell.
If Paul were writing his letter to the church at Corinth today, I suspect he would compare the Body of Christ and the Holy Spirit in each of us to the DNA in every cell of our bodies. My toenail looks and acts nothing like my eye lid, but they both have my DNA in them and are both vitally important to the successful functioning of my body.
This is probably what Paul meant when he wrote, “If the foot says, ‘Because I am not the hand, I am not of the body,’ is it therefore not of the body? And if the ear says, ‘Because I am not the eye, I am not of the body,’ is it therefore not of the body? If the whole body were an eye, where would the hearing be? If the whole body were hearing, where would the sense of smell be? But now God has established the parts, every one of them, in the body as it has pleased Him. If they were all one part, where would the body be? So there are many parts, yet one body” (1 Corinthians 12:15-20 (MEV)).
I know I have been guilty of judging another’s spirituality or Christianity because they did not look or act how I assume a Christian should behave.
Paul warned about this, “They who measure themselves by one another and compare themselves with one another are not wise” (2 Corinthians 10:12b (MEV)).
As those professing the name of Jesus, we are all part of the Body of Christ and need to treat each other accordingly. There are some people I will never reach, just like a thumb can never touch its own elbow. But you or someone else can. We need each other to reach the world.
Dear Reader, I would encourage you to find out what your calling is in the body of Christ. And don’t be as I was, judging those whose ministry is completely different from yours. The head, shoulders, knees, and toes serve completely different functions, but all are necessary. Allow others the grace to be who God’s called them to be and to do what God’s called them to do.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
