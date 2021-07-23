Romans 5:1-11
A blessed change takes place in the sinner’s state, when he becomes a true believer, whatever he has been. Being justified by faith, he has peace with God. The holy, righteous God cannot be at peace with a sinner, while under the guilt of sin. Justification takes away the guilt, and so makes way for peace. This is through our Lord Jesus Christ; through him as the great Peacemaker — the Mediator between God and man.
The saints of God most happy state is that of grace. Into this grace we are brought, which should teach that we were not born in this state. We could not have got into it of ourselves, but we are led into it, as pardoned offenders. Therein we stand, a posture that denotes perseverance; we stand firm and safe.
And those who have hope for the glory of God hereafter have enough to rejoice in now. Tribulation worketh patience, not in and of itself, but the powerful grace of God working in and with the tribulation. Patient sufferers have most of the Divine consolations, which abound as afflictions abound. It works needful experience of ourselves. This hope will not disappoint, because it is sealed with the Holy Spirit as a Spirit of love. (Matthew Henry)
And our hope of being transformed daily into His image, and of one day being made holy, unblameable and unreproveable before Him, is one which will not “put us to shame” and leave us ashamed. For God has made full provision for us. We can have confidence because of what God has done and is doing in us. He has shed His love abroad in our hearts through the Holy Spirit Whom He has given us — the love that was made fully known to us in that Christ died for us (Romans 5:8). He works in us to will and to do of His good pleasure (Philippians 2:13). Thus, we are rooted and grounded in love, and we are coming more and more to know and appreciate the love of Christ which passes all knowledge, that we might be filled with all the fullness of God (Ephesians 3:17-19).
“And hope does not put to shame,” as it is rendered in verse 5 implies the idea that God’s people will not be put to shame. That theological concept is a constant in the Old Testament.
Observe Isaiah 28:16, which reads, “whoever believes in Him will not be ashamed” (compare its use in Romans 9:33 and 10:11); also Psalms 22:5, “they trusted in You and were not ashamed”; Psalms 25:3; Psalms 25:20, “none who wait on You will be ashamed.”
God’s people will never end up ashamed unless they cling on to their sin.
“Because the love of God has been shed abroad (poured out) in our hearts.”
For what delivers us from the possibility of being ashamed is the fact that God’s love has flooded our hearts through the work of the Holy Spirit, giving us full recognition of His love. This is the first mention in Romans of the love of God (although it is of course implicit in His grace (Romans 3:24-25) and in the fact that we are “beloved of God” (Romans 1:7)), but it underlines all of which Paul writes.
“God commends His love towards us in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
Nothing can separate us from the love of Christ (Romans 8:35, 37) and from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord (Romans 8:39). In this lies our assurance of all His blessings. But note that it does not preserve us from tribulation. Rather, it comes to us in the midst of our tribulation giving us power to overcome (Romans 8:35-37).
Here, the Apostle Paul provides another view of divine love, as instanced in the great work of redemption. The act itself not only astonishingly great and unexampled, but the time when it was shewn enhancing the mercy. Not simply when we were without anything to recommend, but when we had everything to render us odious in God’s sight. Not merely undeserving, but ill and hell-deserving creatures. And the thing itself stands on record without parallel.
Even though in the common circumstances of life, it might perhaps here and there be found that some few of the more noble and generous of mankind would venture their life as a substitute for another, where friendship or the love of applause might prompt to it, yet for a righteous man, that is, one that simply doth what is right between man and man, and no more, such instances would be rarely found. But what tends to magnify the riches of grace, and render the case of the death of Christ so illustrious and beyond duplication is the consideration that it was done for a set of men who were sinners, and at a time when in the midst of their sins against Him who died for them? It was thus God commended his love and endeared to us his mercy. There is a double manifestation of this love, both in the Father’s giving his dear Son, and Christ offering himself as a sacrifice for the sins of his people. (Pett’s Commentary)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
