“This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters the Presence behind the veil, where the forerunner has entered for us, even Jesus, having become High Priest forever according to the order of Melchizedek.” Hebrews 6:19-20 NKJV
There are many things we can experience that are really awful. Life brings us to many places that deliver a broken heart. Guilt is a terrible feeling. Anxiety or depression can be debilitating. Fear has the ability to cripple someone, even if only figuratively. It’s impossible to measure these feelings and decisively say which is the worst, for all can be the winner of that title.
However, there is a condition that sometimes accompanies those feelings that, in my opinion, is the deciding factor of whether we reside in total defeat or are able to climb out of despair. That condition is hope … or the lack of it.
Martin Luther once said, “Everything that is done in the world is done by hope.”
God’s word speaks of hope throughout the New Testament. The Bible makes it clear that if our hope is anchored in Christ’s redemptive work, we will have the ultimate victory.
I think one of my favorite verses is found in John 16:33 when Jesus said, “In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer (hope) I have overcome the world.”
Another opinion of mine is that the saddest words in all of the Bible are found in Revelation 20, as that final judgement takes place, known as the Great White Throne judgement. That is the time when unbelievers will stand before God, hoping to somehow enter heaven. That terrible day is described in great detail and the Bible states that “no place was found for them.” Complete and eternal hopelessness. I can’t imagine anything more heartbreaking than that.
The theme of today’s chapter is nothing less than the faithfulness of God. This brief excerpt of verses is given as a partial explanation of benefits to those who have surrendered their life to the will of such a faithful God.
Let’s take a closer look at it. As we do, would you read it thought by thought and allow the Holy Sprit to teach you applicable truths associated with each thought? I’ll separate the thoughts to make it easier.
“This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast (our soul is anchored to the Son of God) …
and which enters the Presence behind the veil (the place known as the Holy of Holies) …
where the forerunner has entered for us, even Jesus (He takes us into the presence of His holiness) …
having become High Priest forever (Jesus will always represent us) …
according to the order of Melchizedek.” (The book of Genesis identifies Melchizedek; Psalm 110 connects him to the Messiah, and Hebrews 5-7 describe the supremacy of Jesus as the Great High Priest, using Melchizedek’s role as an illustration of Jesus’ priesthood and kingship.)
We don’t have to be trapped by hopelessness. When we have Christ, we have the promise that Jesus knows and cares about what we face in life. In Jesus, we have an assurance that someday we will win life’s battles forever. Our pain will finally go away. Our limitations will disappear, our broken hearts will be mended and our fears will be forgotten forever.
Hope truly makes the difference!
