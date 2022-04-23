10 — “that I may know Him and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being conformed to His death,” 14 — ”I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” 20 — ”For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ,” (Philippians 3:10, 14, 20 NKJV)
I’ve heard it said that the three most powerful words in the English language are, “please forgive me.” I’m not endorsing that as fact, but since I can’t think of three words that are clearly more powerful, I will not refute it either.
As I read the verses under consideration today, I’m asking myself, what is the single most powerful word? Again, I can’t be certain, but I definitely know a word that has to be in the running for first place. That would be the word “hope.”
I’m not referring to a passive or shallow use of hope, such as “I hope it doesn’t rain next Saturday.”
I’m referring to a much deeper meaning of the word. A meaning that is active and employs great influence in our decision making as we go through life and encounter the many challenges that come our way.
If you reach back to verse 10 and repeat it from memory, there’s a good chance that you could miss one of the two equally important statements.
Like the apostle, we all can say that we want to know Christ in the power of His resurrection. Who in their right mind doesn’t want resurrection power? The thing is, that’s only half of the verse.
The apostle also said: “I want to know the fellowship of His suffering and be conformed to His death.”
We don’t really want His sufferings or anything associated with dying on our part. Guess what? We can’t receive the former as long as we reject the latter. It’s a package deal.
If I were to guess, I’d say you, along with everyone else is going through something right now. If that’s true, you are probably doing everything within your power to avoid it, make it go away, or fix it as soon as possible so you can forget it and move on. Maybe that’s what you should be doing, but maybe, just maybe, you should embrace the pain and allow God to demonstrate His resurrection power through this suffering.
Now, either scenario is possible, I’ll have to let you determine if this trial is part of God’s plan or if it’s something else that God allowed in order to accomplish His purpose.
Whatever the case may be, if you have made Jesus the Lord of your life, you can face any challenge with the kind of hope that alters your outcome. We can know this by the focus revealed in the verses that follow. They are: We have an upward calling from God almighty and that is our goal, and our citizenship is in heaven. This is not our home. Let me give you a brief, three-point alliteration surrounding hope that is rooted in the cross and the empty tomb.
Our Hope is anchored in the past.
Our Hope is active in the present.
Our Hope anticipates the future.
Because of an empty cross and empty tomb, our hope covers it all. That, my friend, is a Blessed hope!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
