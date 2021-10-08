Praise God for Justice and Righteousness
It worthy of note that this psalm, which, like the six preceding it, is declared by the title to be “a Psalm of David,” is a song of thanksgiving for the defeat of some foreign enemy. It is the first of what are called “the alphabetic psalms”; but the law of alphabetic order is applied in it somewhat loosely and irregularly. All the four lines of the first stanza commence with aleph; but after this it is only the first line of each stanza that observes the law. And even this amount of observance is neglected in the last stanza. The poem is one of the most regular in its structure of all the psalms, consisting of as it does of 10 equal strophes of four lines each. (Pulpit Commentaries)
“I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart” (verse 1) or “I will give thanks” (Revised Version).
There are those who speculate that the “thanks” are special adulations for a great deliverance — a deliverance from some heathen enemy (Psalms 9:5, 15), who has been signally defeated and almost exterminated (Psalms 9:5, 6). It has been conjectured that the subjugation of Ammon (2 Samuel 12:26-31) is the occasion referred to (Speaker’s Commentary); but the expectation of further attack (Psalms 9:17-20) scarcely suits this period, when David’s wars were well-nigh over. Perhaps the earlier victory over Ammon and Syria (2 Samuel 10:6-14), which was followed by the renewed invasion of the same nations in conjunction with “the Syrians beyond the river” (2 Samuel 10:16), is more likely to have drawn forth and is the subject behind this composition.
“When mine enemies are turned back” (verse 3) — that is to say “Discomfited and put to flight; they shall fall and perish.” They shall not save themselves by flight and so reserve themselves to do farther mischief but shall stumble, as it were, at the obstacles and impediments laid by God in their way, and shall be pursued, overtaken, and cut off; at His presence and upon His appearing against them. One angry look from God is sufficient to confound and destroy the enemy(ies) of God’s people. In the Hebrew, “mippaneicha,” rendered “from thy (God’s) face; they could not stand before thee (Him), because thou (He) didst march at the head of our armies against them.” So, the Psalmist ascribes the honor of his victories to God only, and to his presence and assistance. (Benson)
“For you have maintained” (verse 4) — Or as the NKJV reads, “For You have maintained my right and my cause; You sat on the throne judging in righteousness.”
Columnist note: Didn’t know the word “satest” existed until now.) In the defeat of his enemies he sees God’s judicial intervention on his behalf. God has pronounced and executed sentence in his favor. (See Psalm 7:8-9, “Thou satest” (there’s that word again!)); that is to say, “thou didst take thy seat on the throne, judging righteously.” The throne is that of judgement (Psalm 9:7; Proverbs 20:8). God has assumed this judicial character, in answer to the Psalmist’s prayer in Psalm 7:7. (Cambridge)
But the Lord shall endure for ever: he hath prepared his throne for judgment.
And he shall judge the world in righteousness, he shall minister judgment to the people in uprightness.
“The Lord shall endure forever” or “The abiding God” (verse 7) — David here draws a contrast between changing man and the unchanging God; between evermore vanishing thrones and the throne of God, high and lifted up — His throne of judgment — a throne erected to try and determine the cause, not of David only, nor of his people only, but all men--to judge the world in righteousness. He teaches that right and wrong everywhere are objects of the Divine regard, and will be through all time, and will be when time shall be no more; that the Divine judgment, like the Divine Omnipresence, embraces every creature in the vastness of its range. In this way, David ascends in his reasoning from the particular to the general, and from the general to the universal, making the Lord’s dealing with him, and His people Israel, the basis of the conclusion, that so He will deal with all men. He thus encourages all men everywhere to pursue the right, assuring them that, in pursuing it, the God of all righteousness is with them, and will in due time decide it in their favor. (Biblical Illustrator)
IV. The Lord is a Refuge (Psalm 9:9-10)
These verses undoubtedly express the result of Jehovah’s judgement in the deliverance of those who are crushed and downtrodden (Psalm 10:18; Job 5:4) by the world’s elite, and the consequent encouragement of the faithful. (Cambridge)
{strong}
“Sing praises to the Lord” (verse 11) — Those who believe God is greatly to be praised not only desire to do that work better themselves, but desire that others also may join with them in it and would gladly be instrumental to bring them to it. “Which dwelleth in Zion” — As the special residence of his glory is in heaven, so the special residence of his grace is in his church, of which Zion was a type.
“He remembereth them” — The verse implies that when God goes forth in the earth to execute judgment on the wicked; when he cuts them down in his wrath; when he sweeps them away as with a flood — the punishment will not be indiscriminate. He will then mark the oppressed, the afflicted, the persecuted, the troubled, and the sad, and will intervene to save them — delivering them from the storms of wrath. The idea, then, is that the righteous will not be forgotten; that even in the most fierce and awful of his dispensations he will still regard them, and in turn save them. (Barnes’ Notes on the Bible)
{strong}Central Text: And he shall judge the world in righteousness, he shall minister judgment to the people in uprightness. — Psalm 9:8
Dr. Wayne M. Williams
