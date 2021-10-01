Make Joyful Noise
By way of introduction, theologian Matthew Henry suggests that it is with good reason that many sing this psalm very frequently in their religious assemblies, for it is very proper both to express and to excite pious and devout affections towards God in our approach to him in holy ordinances; and, if our hearts go along with the words, we shall make melody in it to the Lord. The Jews say it was penned to be sung with their thank-offerings; perhaps it was; but we say that as there is nothing in it peculiar to their economy so its beginning with a call to all lands to praise God plainly extends it to the gospel-church.
“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord” (verse 1) — Partly, with voices, and songs of rejoicings, and thanksgiving; and partly with musical instruments, as the manner then was; “all ye lands” — That is, all the inhabitants of the earth. When all nations shall be discipled, and the gospel preached to every creature, then this summons will be fully obeyed.
“Serve the Lord with gladness” (verse 2) — Devote yourselves to, and employ yourselves in, his service. “Come before his presence with singing” — In the ordinances which he has appointed, and in which he has promised to manifest himself to his people. In all acts of religious worship, whether in secret or in our families, we may be truly said to come into God’s presence; but it is in public worship especially that we “enter into his gates, and into his courts,” as expressed in Psalm 100:4, which should be “with thanksgiving” for so great a privilege, and “with praise” for his goodness manifested herein. (Benson)
“Know ye that the Lord, he is God” (verse 3) — Our worship must be intelligent. We ought to know whom we worship and why. “Man, know thyself” is a wise aphorism, yet to know our God is truer wisdom; and it is very questionable whether a man can know himself until he knows his God. Jehovah is God in the fullest, most absolute, and most exclusive sense, he is God alone; to know him in that character and prove our knowledge by obedience, trust, submission, zeal, and love is an attainment which only grace can bestow. Only those who practically recognize his Godhead are at all likely to offer acceptable praise.
“It is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves.” — Shall not the creature reverence its maker? Some men live as if they made themselves; they call themselves “self-made men,” and they adore their supposed creators; but Christians recognize the origin of their being and their well-being, and take no honor to themselves either for being, or for being what they are. Neither in our first or second creation dare we put so much as a finger upon the glory, for it is the sole right and property of the Almighty. To disclaim honor for ourselves is as necessary a part of true reverence as to ascribe glory to the Lord. “Non nobis, dominc!” (short Latin hymn used as a prayer of thanksgiving and expression of humility. The complete Latin motto is “Non nobis Domine, non nobis, sed nomini tuo da gloriam.” English: “Not to us Lord, not to us, but to Your Name give the glory.”) will forever remain the true believer’s confession. Of late, philosophy has labored hard to prove that all things have been developed from atoms, or have, in other words, made themselves. (Christian friend, as believers on the Lord Jesus Christ, we know different and better. Right? Right!) For our part, we find it far easier to believe that the Lord made us than that we were developed by a long chain of natural selections from floating atoms which fashioned themselves. (Spurgeon)
“We are his people” (verse 3) — Believers in Christ have been twice born. As such, we love the society of his people. We are looking unto Jesus like his people. We are separated from the world as his people. We experience the trials of his people. We prefer the employment of his people. And yes, we enjoy the privileges of his people.
“The sheep of his pasture” — Or, as the Hebrew may be rendered, “the flock of his feeding,” whom he takes care of and provides for. He that made us, maintains us, and gives us all things richly to enjoy. (Benson)
“Enter into his gates with thanksgiving” (verse 4) — To the occurrence of the word “thanksgiving” in this place the Psalm probably owes its title. In all our public service, the rendering of thanks must abound; it is like the incense of the temple, which filled the whole house with smoke. Animal sacrifices are ended, but those of gratitude will never be out of date. So long as we are receivers of mercy, we must be givers of thanks. Mercy permits us to enter his gates; let us praise that mercy. What better subject for our thoughts in God’s own house than the Lord of the house.
“And into his courts with praise” — Into whatever court of the Lord you may enter, let your admission be the subject of praise: thanks be to God, the innermost court is now open to believers, and we enter into that which is within the veil; it is incumbent upon us that we acknowledge the high privilege by our songs.
“Be thankful unto him” — Let the praise be in your heart as well as on your tongue, and let it all be for him to whom it all belongs.
“And bless his name” — He blessed you, bless him in return; bless his name, his character, his person. Whatever he does, be sure that you bless him for it; bless him when he takes away as well as when he gives; bless him as long as you live, under all circumstances; bless him in all his attributes, from whatever point of view you consider him. (Spurgeon)
Therefore shall the men of all nations enter with thanksgiving into the gates of His Temple and into the courts of His Temple with praise (note Psalm 96:8), in order to join themselves in worship to His church, which is congregated about this Temple and has it as the place of its worship. The pilgrimage of all peoples to the holy mountain is an Old Testament dress of the hope for the conversion of all peoples to the God of revelation, and the close union of all with the people of this God. His Temple is open to all. They may enter, and when they enter, they have to look for great things. For the God of revelation (Psalm 52:11; 54:8) is “good” (Psalm 25:8; Psalm 34:9), and His loving-kindness and faithfulness endure for ever — the thought that recurs frequently in the Psalms has become a liturgical formula (Jeremiah 33:11). The mercy of loving-kindness of God is the generosity, and His faithfulness the constancy, of His love. (Keil and Delitzsch)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
