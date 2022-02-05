“For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ But if you bite and devour one another, beware lest you be consumed by one another!”- Galatians 5:14-15 (NKJV)
It is a terrible tragedy, but it’s one that undoubtedly happens more than we know.
Friendly Fire, or so it’s called. There really isn’t a good name for it, but I suppose it gets it’s name from the fact that the shot was fired by someone wearing the same uniform.
In the heat of battle, things get crazy sometimes. Occasionally, someone is hit by one of their comrades who fired from behind them. Friendly Fire. What a waste. What a tragedy.
It happens on and off the battlefield. It happens in the family and even in the church. Sometimes a church goes through a difficult season and you expect that not everyone will be happy, so you prepare yourself for it. At other times, it comes as a total surprise. From out of nowhere, for no good reason, someone behind you fired a shot and hits you square in the back. It can be a lethal wound, not to the body, but to the will, to the soul. The cure and the consequences are clearly stated in these two verses that we are considering today.
The consequences are total destruction, and notice that destruction is dependent on return fire … “If you bite and devour one another, you will consume one another.”
Hang on now … is that saying that when we are wounded by others, who are supposed to be on the same team, that we aren’t destroyed unless we return fire?
Plug in your bullseye emoji right there because that is exactly what it is saying.
It becomes much easier to refrain from shooting back if we embrace verse 14. Check it out … “For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”
It won’t guarantee that you won’t get shot in the back by one of your own, but it will guarantee that the shot won’t be fatal. You’re going to recover and shooting back, while it may seem logical temporarily, it may even feel good for an instant, it will cause infection in the wound and it will devour the most important aspects of your life. Your attitude will rot. Your disposition toward others will be affected. Your walk with the comforter will no longer be comforting because your joy will have gone AWOL. Your condescending tones will leave you unapproachable by anyone who may need you to point them to Jesus.
I don’t know about you, but that is a price that we cannot afford to pay.
Love your neighbor as yourself. Love is a verb. When you do it in this manner, you will not only not devour each other, you will ensure that you will not become the Devil’s best friend.
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
