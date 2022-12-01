It’s early Thanksgiving morning. The sun has yet to make an appearance. However, since I normally rise at 3 a.m., 5:30 doesn’t seem so early.
My daughter, son-in-law, their four daughters, two of their friends, and two dogs are asleep in various rooms of the house. Soon there will be constant motion as we figure out what’s for breakfast while we’re preparing for an afternoon Thanksgiving feast. In the meantime, I am pausing to enjoy my coffee, read some Proverbs, and reflect on the day ahead. For all of which I am grateful.
A friend asked me yesterday about recovering from my parents' passing. To be honest, I don’t think much about it. They were godly parents, not without their faults, but they did a fine job of preparing me for the future and a life without them. The holidays don’t pain me. Any remembrance of them is joyful. But, then again, we rarely celebrated Thanksgiving with them.
When my wife and I first got married and started our own family traditions, we chose to make my parents and a Virginia trip a Christmas thing, not a Thanksgiving event. Let’s face it, traveling on Thanksgiving weekend can be horrendous. We decided to make Thanksgiving an event we celebrated with my wife’s family, which was more convenient since they all lived in East Tennessee. So, while I think of my parents often, it’s usually in the context of thanking the Lord for my upbringing. And for how they positioned me for my life going forward.
This Thanksgiving will be similar to most. My wife’s parents, her siblings, and any or all of their offspring are invited and may or may not show up. There are other Thanksgiving dinners being served amongst family and friends to which many of them have also been invited. We’ve learned to cook for all, invite them all, and then see who shows up. We’re thankful for both the ones who do and the ones who don’t.
We know my wife’s parents will be here as they now occupy the house next door. The Lord has been amazingly gracious to work it out such that my in-laws are close to us. They are close enough to help but not so close as to be a hindrance. They love the new-to-them house and the neighborhood. Plus, any time their grandchildren or great-grandchildren visit us, they get to see them, too. As those in the business world would say, it’s a win-win situation.
Three of my daughters will be dining with us today. The fourth will be working at her dream job in the Bronx Zoo. She lives in the Hudson River Valley area north of New York City. That’s a long trek just for a meal; we’ll see her at Christmas. While I’ll miss the one, I am extremely grateful for the presence of the other three. My daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters now live in Newport. My oldest lives in Knoxville, near her boyfriend; they’ll be here this afternoon. The fourth daughter (although she was the third born) lives with us.
There are times her, her mother, and I question why a 30-year-old woman still lives with her parents. But, as I’ve learned, we can write the scripts to our own lives. We’re not bound by any social norms, unless we want to be. Plus, it’s kind of nice to have a built-in house sitter for when you want to travel. Need someone to feed and water the cats? No problem, someone is here. What about bringing in the mail or taking out the trash? Again, no problem; we have a live-in house sitter.
Why am I sharing all of this with you, Dear Reader? No real reason; these are simply things for which I am thankful. I realize my life could have turned out differently. I could be single, or homeless, or penniless. But I’m not. I believe in a God who loves me and wants good in my life.
I assume this prophecy is for me, “For I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11 [MEV]).
I am grateful that I’ve learned how to appropriate the promises of God into my life.
The good news is, you can, too. God has given us the capacity to believe anything we want to believe. We can believe we’re doomed to failure or we can believe anything we put our hand to will prosper (reference Deuteronomy 30:9). We can believe He’s a God that loves us (reference 1 John 4:19) or that He’s a harsh and vindictive god, like the wicked and slothful servant (reference Matthew 25:26).
What is it you want to believe today, Dear Reader? Do you want to believe the good? Or do you want to believe the evil? Believing evil will happen is easy, just talk about all the negative things in the world around you, all the bad news, all the doom and gloom, all the predictions about disease and calamity, and pretty soon it’ll all be at your door.
However, if you want the blessings of God in your life, you’re going to have to train yourself to speak God’s promises regardless of what the situations and circumstances around you say. If that’s what you want, I can help you. Keep reading my columns. Feel free to message me if you have a question or need prayer. But know this, I’m going to encourage you to keep your mind on God and the things of God. And you can start this day, as I am, by simply being thankful for whatever good you have in your life.
