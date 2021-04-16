I heard an interesting statement the other day: “You have never seen your own face.”
My first thought was probably like yours, “I see my face every time I step into the bathroom, every time I brush my teeth or hair, or every time I pass a mirror.”
But that’s not really your face you’re seeing; it’s a reflection of your face. Just like a picture is a representation of you, a mirror just shows you a reflection of yourself.
If you cross your eyes sufficiently, you may be able to see the tip of your nose. Or if your tongue is long enough, you may be able to stick it out and see it. But you’ve never seen your teeth (unless you have removable false teeth). You’ve never seen your forehead. You’ve never seen your chin. But it doesn’t matter because you can see an image of them in a mirror.
I suspect some of you may be wondering, “What’s the point, Brother Tim?”
The point is this, we trust a mirror to give us an interpretation of how others see us. We look at ourselves and assume this is what those around us see, as well. We accept the reflection in the mirror as truth.
Have you ever seen a fun house mirror? It’s the kind they have at carnivals where one makes you look tall and skinny or short and fat; one makes it look like you alternate between fat and thin as you gaze the length of your body. These always get a strange reaction out of folks because they know the reflection in those mirrors are false.
But yet, we trust a mirror to show us who we are. Or, maybe I should say, what we look like.
The Apostle James challenges believers to use the Word of God as a mirror to really know what type of creature we are.
Those of us who grew up reading the King James Version have read the passage this way: “For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed” (James 1:23-25).
The Passion Translation provides an interesting, easy-to-read version of the same text.
It reads like this: “If you listen to the Word and don’t live out the message you hear, you become like the person who looks in the mirror of the Word to discover the reflection of his face in the beginning. You perceive how God sees you in the mirror of the Word, but then you go out and forget your divine origin. But those who set their gaze deeply into the perfecting law of liberty are fascinated by and respond to the truth they hear and are strengthened by it — they experience God’s blessing in all that they do” (James 1:23-25 (TPT)).
The Passion Translation also includes this footnote on verse 24: “For the believer, seeing the man ‘in the mirror’ is seeing how God sees us from the beginning, even before the fall of Adam which resulted in sin’s devastation to human hearts. The man in the mirror is the new creation man.”
(On a side note, I had planned to title this column “The Man in the Mirror” before I realized “The Passion Translation” used this same phrase in the verses I intended to use as a focus.)
It is interesting the relationship people have with mirrors. Some can sit in front of them for hours, getting their hair or makeup perfect. Some, wanting to see how a new outfit looks, will twist and contort themselves to be sure it fits at any angle. Some have mirrors that provide an enlarged image so they can examine every pore of their face. We trust what the mirror shows us.
If a friend were to tell you, “You have something stuck between your teeth,” a natural reaction would be to look in a mirror to see what it is and if you were successful at removing it.
Or if they told you, “You need to fix your hair,” you may do the same thing: Look for a mirror to make the proper adjustments.
We should use the Word of God in the exact same manner.
Should the devil tell you, “You old lying sinner, you’re on your way to hell,” just go to the Word of God and use it like a mirror.
Then you can tell the devil, “For by grace I am saved through faith; and that not of myself: it is the gift of God” (reference Ephesians 2:8).
Should the doctor give you a bad report and say, “You only have weeks to live,” you can boldly proclaim, “I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord” (Psalm 118:17).
Should a creditor threaten to repossess, you can reply with, “Go ahead and take it! My God shall supply all my need according to His riches in glory” (reference Philippians 4:19).
Should the sheriff call and tell you your child has gotten arrested, you can proclaim God’s promise, “My children shall be taught of the Lord; and great shall be the peace of my children” (reference Isaiah 54:13).
Just as a friend may tell you, “There’s something stuck in your teeth” and the mirror helps you see to get it out, the Word of God is our mirror, giving us the correct response to every situation that arises in our lives. It shows us who we are in Christ Jesus and what has been afforded us in our redemption.
I encourage you, Dear Reader, spend at least as much time in your Bible as you do in front of a mirror. A mirror may let you see yourself as others see you, but the Bible will let you see yourself as God sees you.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
