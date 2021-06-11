In 1987, Mylon Lefevre & Broken Heart released their “Crack the Sky” album, which featured a song titled, “Love God, Hate Sin.” It was a hard rock song that, as far as I know, was never played in any church, unless, of course, the church was large enough to host the band itself.
It was an easy tune to sing. It had a driving beat that could have been called head-banging music, which was almost unheard of for Christian music at the time. It pushed the envelope of acceptability among even progressive congregations. But the sentiment rings true, although I cannot find a verse in the Bible that speaks as succinctly as the song title.
Jesus commanded, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind” (Matthew 22:37 (NKJV]).
This statement was predicated on the question, what is the greatest commandment in the law (reference Matthew 22:36) and includes no reference to hating sin.
It was the Apostle Paul who instructed us to, “Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good” (Romans 12:9).
Other translations (e.g., AMPC, CEB, CEV, NIV, NLV, etc.) use the word “hate” instead of “abhor.” Thus, hating evil or sin becomes the predominant concept of the passage, which leads to the Mylon Lefevre shortened version, “Love God, Hate Sin.”
Here’s my dilemma: How do I love people who have decided to identify themselves by their perversion?
People used to introduce themselves with simply their first name and their family surname. Upon meeting new people, I rarely tell them I’m a trumpet player, a lay minister, or a radiological engineer. If they want to know, I will tell them, but those things can be irrelevant.
However, now we have whole groups of people who want to wear labels, they want to be identified with their tag. Or even more bizarre, they want to select their own pronouns, as if changing a third-person reference to themselves means anything to anybody else.
Yet, I am compelled to love. John, the Apostle whom Jesus loved (or at least that’s how he referred to himself (reference John 13:23, 19:26, 20:2, 21:7, 21:20]), wrote this: “If anyone boasts, ‘I love God,’ and goes right on hating his brother or sister, thinking nothing of it, he is a liar. If he won’t love the person he can see, how can he love the God he can’t see? The command we have from Christ is blunt: Loving God includes loving people. You’ve got to love both” (1 John 4:20 (MSG]).
But what is love? Is it like the 1993 hit song by Haddaway, which included the lyric, “Baby, don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me no more?”
Life isn’t “A Night at the Roxbury.”
No one gets out alive.
“… it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27).
Do I want people to go to hell? No, of course not. But do I want to badger them about heaven. No, I don’t think that’s appropriate either. So, what is it then?
I’m going to do what Jesus commanded; I’m going to let my light shine.
“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
This verse is from the Sermon on the Mount where Jesus was explaining we are salt and light. Salt was used as currency, a seasoning, and a preservative. Some historians believe that the Roman soldiers were actually paid with salt, hence the phrase, not worth his salt. Much anymore, we just use it as a seasoning. But its ability to preserve is still utilized by some meat preparation companies (e.g., Virginia Country Ham). I tend to believe Jesus was telling us we can act as a preservative to those unbelievers around us. Have you ever found yourself praying for someone you knew was not trusting God, or about to make a bad decision; that they would turn to God or hear His voice? You were acting as a preservative for them.
I love the comparison of Christians being light.
“You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house” (Matthew 5:14-15).
The interesting thing about light is it doesn’t speak, it shines. Once I realized this, I quit trying to force my convictions on others and instead simply walk in what I believe. It made enjoying life and others so much easier.
The question I found myself asking was: Is your light shining bright enough to convict those walking around you day in and day out of their sin? Are those who label themselves by their perversions comfortable in your presence? Do they see Jesus in you?
I struggle with this. I realize I need to build some type of relationship with people, but at the same time I know there are people who will never listen to me regardless. They’ll judge me by my gender, or my color, or my age, or maybe they just don’t like the way I look, so they’ll never get close enough to me where they will listen to whatever advice I may have.
As I walk out my faith, I have opportunities to share what I believe and why with those that want to know. I’ve learned I have to have some type of relationship with individuals before I can speak into their lives. Or, as I’ve heard it said, no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care.
As I was meditating on what to write this week and kicking around the idea of letting the light shine on me to convict others of their sin, a verse came to and convicted me.
And I’ll leave you with it: “The lamp of the body is the eye. Therefore, when your eye is good, your whole body also is full of light. But when your eye is bad, your body also is full of darkness. Therefore take heed that the light which is in you is not darkness” (Luke 11:34-35[NKJV]).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
