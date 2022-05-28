“Walk in wisdom toward those who are outside, redeeming the time.” (Colossians 4:5 NKJV)
I heard a quote recently that was attributed to a very famous, self-taught engineer, but it was first stated by Eleanor Roosevelt.
It went something like this, “never mistake knowledge for wisdom.”
Now let me begin by saying that I’m not opposed to having a formal education. It seems I have been a student for my entire life, with much of it being formal. However, when that last degree is earned, we should not stop learning.
I really can’t speak for anyone else, but for me I have to say that the things I learned outside the classroom have been at least as valuable as what was learned inside … I could argue they’ve been more valuable.
As students of the Bible, we are in a class that never ends as long as we are breathing. We are taught about God, His great love for us and, in return, we are taught practical truths as well as spiritual truths on how we should live.
Today we consider a verse of scripture that is simple, yet so full of wisdom. Let’s read it again slowly and in increments.
“Walk in wisdom … toward those who are outside … redeeming the time.”
In today’s world, it’s easy to see that there is a great divide between those who belong to Christ and those who are “outside.”
We should never lose sight of this fact, their greatest need, whether they realize it or not, is to transition from outside to inside. At the same time, let us not lose sight of the fact that our greatest assignment in life is to aid in that transition. In church vocabulary, we call it soul winning or evangelizing, but in other terms, it is the regeneration of one’s soul from being outside to inside when it come to a personal relationship with our creator and savior.
Walking in wisdom toward those consists of putting forth effort to be effective and not destructive as we live out our faith in front of them. You must seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit as you walk this path. Otherwise you will fail in spite of your best effort.
The final reminder from this verse is found in the last phrase, “redeeming the time.”
Time is limited. That is a fact. At some point your life will end. At some point those who are on the outside will stop breathing. At some point Gabriel will sound the trumpet and Christ will come for those on the inside and you will never again have an opportunity to help someone find Jesus. So today, my friend, walk in wisdom toward those who are on the outside, and be mindful that each opportunity you have could be the last opportunity for both of you.
With that mindset, we can consistently do what Christ told us to do, which is share the truth in love!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
