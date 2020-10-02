Love and Devotion to Others
“And Saul spake to Jonathan his son” (verse 1) — Who was heir to the throne; and though he knew he loved David, and was in strict friendship with him and yet his father, King Saul, had hoped that as his son’s succession to the kingdom was in danger, as the king thought, and that David was his rival to it, Johnathan’s mind would be alienated from young David; and that he would listen rather to a father than a friend, and would see where his true interest lay, and abandon David, which was King Saul’s intent. (Gill’s Exposition of the Bible)
“Saul spake to Jonathan his son, and to all his servants, that they should kill David” — knowing that a murderous plot had been laid by his father and revealed only to a few choice servants, including Johnathan, the king’s son said nothing at the time, but secretly informed David of his danger; and waiting till the morning, when his father’s excited temper would be cooled, he stationed his friend in a place of concealment, where, overhearing the conversation, he might learn how matters really stood and take immediate flight, if necessary. (Jamieson-Fausset-Brown Bible Commentary)
“And what I see that I will tell thee;” — what David could not well hear he would inform him of, and what he could perceive in the countenance of Saul, as well as conclude from his words, that he would make known to David, that so he might know better what he had to do, and provide for his safety.
And Saul, fickle and selfish, yet not destitute of noble feelings, repents of his purpose, and with characteristic impetuosity takes an oath that David’s life shall be spared.
Whereupon a reconciliation takes place and David resumes his attendance in the king’s court.
And yet, we soon discover that shortly a renewed attempt to slay David is frustrated by Michal, David’s wife (verses 8-17).
This great change is not to be ascribed to any true repentance for his sin against David, or any better affection which he now had to him; but merely to his own worldly interest, because he was convinced by Jonathan’s discourse that he could not kill him without great inconvenience and shame to himself. (Matthew Poole’s Commentary)
The Bible scholar, John Gill, commented on the text and stated that Saul not only heard what Johnathan had to say, but was affected with it, and wrought upon by it, and was convicted for the present that he was wrong in seeking the life of David, and therefore would desist from it; the Lord working upon his mind by what Jonathan said, and inclined him to listen to it, and act accordingly.
On this occasion, we observe that God inclined the heart of Saul to hearken to the voice of Jonathan. Note, we must be willing to hear and listen to reason as well as take all reproofs and good advice even from our inferiors (i.e., parents from their own children).
How forcible are right words!
“As the Lord liveth, he shall not be slain” — Whether Saul was genuinely sincere or not, it does not readily appear; perhaps he did, and the matter was of such moment as to deserve it and of such uncertainty as to need it.
But at other times, Saul swore rashly and profanely, which made the sincerity of this oath justly questionable; for it may be feared that those who can so far jest with an oath as to make a by-word of it, and prostitute it to a trifle, have not such a due sense of the obligation of it but that, to serve a turn, they will prostitute it to a lie.
Some suspect that Saul said and swore this with a malicious design to bring David within his reach again, intending to take the first opportunity to slay him.
But, as bad as Saul was, we can scarcely think so ill of him; and therefore we suppose that he spoke as he thought for the present, but the convictions soon wore off and his corruptions prevailed and triumphed over them. (Matthew Henry)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
