Take lightly the words of men, for they are subject to the times and seasons of humanity, reflecting opinions and attitudes of nations and cultures.
Instead, embrace the Words of the Lord God Almighty, for they are eternal; times and seasons are irrelevant to them. They guide the righteous and judge the wicked.
“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: that the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
What was once true, will always be true. What was once a lie, will always be a lie. Jesus is the truth (reference John 14:6) and there is no lie in Him. The devil is a murderer and there is no truth in him (reference John 8:44). Light and truth go hand in hand, just as darkness and lies.
Light cannot transform itself into darkness no more than darkness can produce light. These two certainties hold true and will never alter.
The Old Testament prophet wrote, “For I am the Lord, I change not …” (Malachi 3:6a).
The New Testament author penned, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
James, the half-brother of Jesus, explained it this way, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17).
Simply put, God is light and cannot produce darkness.
Or as the Apostle John wrote, “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all” (1 John 1:5).
If you enter a dark room and turn on a light switch, you will notice there is no struggle between the light and the darkness. When the light is introduced into the room, the darkness flees without a fight. There is no argument, there is no discussion, there is no warfare. Darkness simply gives way to the light.
This is truth whether you believe it or not.
But not all men believe.
Or as the Apostle Paul wrote, “… for all men have not faith” (2 Thessalonians 3:2b).
In a different letter, Paul explained it this way, “But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost: in whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them” (2 Corinthians 4:3-4).
Of us it is commanded to be the light.
“For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light” (Ephesians 5:8).
To walk as children of the light is to speak as children of the light.
Even Jesus didn’t speak and do as He willed, “Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, he doeth the works.” (John 14:10).
The Apostle Paul was bold enough to say it this way, “Therefore be imitators of God as dear children” (Ephesians 5:1 (NKJV]).
To imitate God means to say what He says and do what He does.
Jesus declared, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord (Luke 4:18-19).
Are you going to be an imitator of God and declare the same? If you are a Christian, is the Spirit of the Lord not upon you?
Has He not called you to preach the gospel, deliver the captives, and heal the sick? Is this not the great commission? Is it not the calling on every believer’s life?
Dear Reader, today’s column has been filled with a lot of scripture, because I want to challenge your hearing. And I want to challenge your believing. Do you take whatever is spoken in your presence and believe it as if it’s gospel? Or do you allow the Word of God to be the final authority in your life?
Let us be as the psalmist who wrote, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (Psalm 119:105).
And let our prayer forever be, “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer” (Psalm 19:14).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
