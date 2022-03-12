“For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, from whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named, that He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with might through His Spirit in the inner man, that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the width and length and depth and height — to know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God.” (Ephesians 3:14-19 KJV)
I’m sure that many of you know that the English word “love” is used to translate five different words from Greek. The five Greek words are very different in meaning, yet our language fails to accurately communicate the original intent of those words.
Is it any wonder why so many in the west don’t understand what the greatest degree of real love is?
In the Greek, the greatest form of love is defined by the word agapé.
You can always identify this kind of love by the willing sacrifices associated with it. The greatest demonstration is of course Christ’s self sacrifice to provide redemption for us.
When you love with this degree, you put the needs of whom you love before your own. You will find that agapé love is a love that makes an investment into the life of its subject.
We can identify the Apostle Paul’s love for the Gentiles by these very traits.
We find the investment in verse 14, “for this reason I bow my knees to the Father of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
In other words, there is always a reason why we pray and “Here is why I pray.”
Then he goes on to list all of his personal needs, right? Wrong. When you add up Paul’s requests for personal benefit, you get a big fat zero. Paul is saying that his prayer time is consumed with asking God to bless others … not himself.
The blessing he’s asking God to give them is nothing less than the sum total of what is available to each of us as children of God.
Just so you don’t miss the agapé overflow, let’s slow down and consider the description given for verse 19 alone in the Amplified paraphrase. Wait … remember to read it slow.
“and (that you may come) to know (practically, through personal experience) the love of Christ which far surpasses (mere) knowledge (without experience], that you may be filled up (throughout your being) to all the fullness of God (so that you may have the richest experience of God’s presence in your lives, completely filled and flooded with God Himself).” (Ephesians 3:19, AMP)
As you look at the prayers you’ve been praying lately, you should easily see who or what you love with an agapé love. To find out, you just have to answer one simple question: “What does the evidence say?”
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
