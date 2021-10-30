Steven, a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and called as an under-shepherd, to the church at Athens. Grace and peace unto you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. May praise and glory be to Him who is, who was, and who is to come, from age to age and without end forever. Amen.
How many times my heart has broken because of some of you as of late, furthermore a multitude of tears have I shed. For many of which I observe in our community have become like unto Paul’s proverb which he wrote in his epistle to Titus. He referenced many vain and unruly talkers and deceivers among the believers of their day in Crete.
The Apostle of our Lord Jesus Christ echoed the following words in response to such: “They claim to know God, but with their actions they deny him. They are detestable and disobedient; they have proved themselves unfit to do anything good.” (Titus 1:16).
I have observed personally, with my own eyes, how those who call themselves Christians have behaved as if they don’t even know Christ nor are they conformed to His ways. It would be a different matter altogether if I had observed such behavior only once, but no, multiple times have I seen those who profess His Holy name but rather blaspheme it by their detestable works.
After having tasted of the heavenly gift of regeneration and the goodness of God in His grace towards us, shall we remain even as we were prior to when we came to Christ; behaving as without compassion, understanding, and in the passions of this evil carnal nature? God forbid! Once a person believes on Jesus Christ and puts their trust in Him, they concurrently yield themselves to the Lord in all ways. This is repentance. What it means to “turn” is to no longer live in a way ruled by the carnal desire but rather being submitted to conformity in Christ Jesus. Yet, some of you have slipped back … and to your shame.
You gnash with your teeth and wag your heads. You bite and devour one another, wishing for the downfall of fellow brethren, judging before the time, not hearing the whole story or both sides, being quick to accuse of evil, and refusing to extend the same grace, mercy, and forgiveness of which you have received of Jesus Christ!
If we claim to belong to Christ, then we are His church; if we are His church, then we are His representatives. How are we representing Him to the lost world? I tell you the truth, I would not want to join any “church” that is so hateful and full of venom, spewing in every direction. Don’t you know that you are known by your fruits?
I do not claim to have reached perfection. I fail and make mistakes daily, but my heart is open also daily for our beloved Lord to change me, conform me to be more like Him, and correct me where I am wrong. This is something all the church must do; not weekly, monthly, or yearly, but every single day.
Even as our beloved brother Paul did of which He said, “I die daily” (1 Corinthians 15:31).
It is imperative that we die to self and filter every action, thought, behavior (and if there be anything else) through our Lord and Master, who also has given us an example.
Rather beloved, let us be kindly affectioned to one another, full of brotherly love. Let us forgive and show forth mercy, longsuffering, and forbearance even as we have received all these things from the Lord. Let us not be quick to accuse others of evil, and instead give the benefit of the doubt. The Lord will judge in His time and bring swift justice, but as those who belong to Him, we shall love our enemies, bless them that curse us, do good to those who hate us, pray for those who spitefully use and persecute us. We shall not avenge ourselves nor be given over to wrath. Neither will we be overcome with evil, but rather we shall overcome evil with good. For all these things we are called to as Children of God and have been instructed in.
“Examine yourselves as to whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves. Do you not know yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you? — unless indeed you are disqualified.” (2 Corinthians 13:5 NKJV).
I condemn the actions of some of you, but with a broken pastoral heart, so I do. I pray that you repent and walk in truth, for there is no greater joy than to know my brethren walk in the truth. Saints, how can we say we love God, whom we have not seen with the natural eye, when we can’t love our brother, whom we have seen? Let us, as the Church, demonstrate our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ by imitating Him in everything we do.
Finally, let us strive to be unified, even as Jesus prayed that we would be. Beloved, you see how that in this letter I have poured my heart out before you like a drink offering. I beseech you to accept my words in the love of Christ.
May Christ Jesus guide our hearts and actions always. Grace and peace be to you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
