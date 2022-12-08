Marriage is two people bringing two different backgrounds, perspectives, and upbringings into a new interpersonal, dynamic relationship and hoping it will work out. Sometimes it does. Sometimes it doesn’t.
Sometimes one person wants out while the other wants to work it out. Sometimes the marriage simply dissolves to where both know it’s time to call it quits.
The problem with marriage in America is we’re conditioned to think it’s about love. Don’t get me wrong, it is about love if you understand love is a verb, it’s action; it’s not just the ooey gooey feelings we get when we first start dating. But that’s how lots of folks start their marriage: They're attracted to someone for their looks, their charm, or some other superficial aspect. The infatuation grows, perhaps the physical attraction, as well, and before long thoughts turn to wedding bells. Little credence is given to the other’s family, upbringing, perspective, or background.
“The heart wants what the heart wants,” romantics will opine.
I suspect they are overlooking what the prophet warned, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jeremiah 17:9)
We were designed to be led by the Holy Spirit, not by the whims and the emotional waves of the heart.
To make a marriage successful it’s going to take commitment. It’s going to take sacrifice and it’s going to take work. Feelings have nothing to do with it. If you can feel good about it, great! If you’re tired of looking at them, suck it up. You’re the one who said “I do.” Now do it. Your spouse may be in sickness, they may be poor, or they may be worse. Regardless, you’re the one who stood before God and witnesses and swore an oath to stand by them.
Before I got married my dad pulled me aside. He told me marriage wasn’t a contract, something that we could break if the going got tough. It was designed to be forever. He advised me not to enter into it if I wasn’t going to commit to it for life. That was over 36 years ago; we’re still going strong.
I wish I could say that about every couple I knew. I wish I could say they were going strong. I wish they understood it was a lifetime commitment regardless of circumstances. Promises are easy to keep when everything is going smooth. It’s when the storms of life hit that you find out if they’re committed.
Suffice it to say, I don’t like divorce. It’s an evil that tears families apart. And typically it’s because one or both are too hardheaded or stubborn to forgive, forget, and move on from the problem. I understand there are legitimate reasons for divorce, but it doesn’t mean I have to like it.
But since I mentioned it, maybe I should explain what I think are the only Biblical reasons for divorce. The first is infidelity.
That’s how Jesus described it, “Moses, for the hardness of your hearts, permitted you to divorce your wives, but from the beginning it was not so. But I say to you, whoever divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, and marries another, commits adultery. And whoever marries her who is divorced commits adultery” (Matthew 19:8-9 [MEV]).
I understand this one. Your spouse has sexual relations with another person. It may have been a single indiscretion, it may have been an ongoing affair. They may claim to be over it, beg for forgiveness, and even offer to attend counseling with you. As Christians, we’re called to forgive them, but this is one situation where we don’t have to remain with them. Once that trust is betrayed, sometimes it cannot be restored. And if your spouse betrays the marriage bed, you’re under no obligation to remain in the relationship.
The other acceptable reason for divorce involves nonbelievers and peace: “But if the unbeliever departs, let that one depart. A brother or a sister is not bound in such cases. God has called us to peace. For how do you know, O wife, whether you will save your husband? Or how do you know, O husband, whether you will save your wife” (1 Corinthians 7:15-16 [MEV])?
The key phrase in this passage is “God has called us to peace.” If your spouse is physically or emotionally abusive, I would have to question first, are they truly a believer (would a real follower of Jesus behave in such a fashion)? And secondly, what will it take to establish peace in your life? I would like to think that two people who honestly call themselves Christians and say they are serving the Lord can figure out a way to get past any issues, forgive each other, and move forward. Unfortunately, some have given their spouse ample opportunity to redeem themselves, hoped and prayed they would change, but yet their abuse continues.
Too many are using other excuses for divorce that don’t fit into these Biblical categories. Maybe they grew apart, perhaps their bickering became too great, or maybe they just got tired of looking at each other.
But, “for the hardness of your hearts,” as Jesus said.
Some people, even Christians, have allowed their hearts to become so hard that they will not, can not forgive and let it go. It sucks, but that’s the world in which we live.
If you’re one who is contemplating divorce and you don’t have a Biblical reason (i.e., infidelity or abuse), I would beg you to reconsider. Make whatever drastic changes to your life or lifestyle to save your marriage. You loved them once; there was something that initially attracted you to them. Find that spark, focus on the things you once adored. Get the counseling, do the work. Do what it takes to salvage your relationship. It may be messy, but marriage is worth it.
Remember, it was God who said, “It is not good that the man should be alone” (Genesis 2:18).
