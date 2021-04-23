By way of a brief introduction, the Book of Lamentations very properly follows the prophecy of Jeremiah, not only because it was written by him, but because of the subject matter of it — the deplorable case of the Jews upon the destruction of their city — and has been reckoned indeed as making one book with it. That Jeremiah was the writer of it is not questioned; nor is the divine authority of it doubted of. The precise place and time where and when he wrote it is not certain. Some say he wrote it in a cave or den near Jerusalem. Others make mention of a place called “the Prophet Jeremiah’s pit,” where he sat in the bitterness of his soul, grieving and weeping and lamented and described the destruction of Jerusalem made by the Chaldeans. (John Gill’s Exposition of the Whole Bible)
It appears plainly to be written after the destruction of the city and temple, and the sad desolation made in the land of Judea, because of the sins of the priests and people; and the design of it is to lament these things; to bring them to repentance and humiliation for their sins; and to give some comfortable hope that God will be merciful to them, and restore them again to their former privileges, for which the prophet prays.
The introduction to it, in the Septuagint, Vulgate Latin, and Arabic versions, is “and it came to pass after Israel was carried captive, and Jerusalem laid waste, Jeremiah sat weeping, and delivered out this lamentation over Jerusalem; and said,” what follows:
“Remember, O Lord, what is come upon us,” (verse 1) — This chapter is called, in some Greek copies, and in the Vulgate Latin, Syriac, and Arabic versions, “the prayer of Jeremiah.” Some theologians interpret the whole of the state of the Christian church after the last destruction of Jerusalem; and of what happened to the disciples of Christ in the first times of the Gospel; and of what Christians have endured under antichrist down to the present times: But it is best to understand it of the Jews in Babylon; representing their sorrowful case, as represented by the prophet; entreating that the Lord would remember the affliction they were under, and deliver them out of it that which he had determined should come upon them.
The Targum or ancient Hebrew text renders this passage as “remember, O Lord, what was decreed should be unto us” and what he had long threatened should come upon them; and which they had reason to fear would come, though they put away the evil day far from them, but now it was come, and it lay heavy upon them; and therefore, they desire it might be taken off. (Gill)
This chapter, it may be stated, has more the character of a prayer than any other, and the prayer begins with recapitulating the woes of Judah as a ground for the compassion of Jehovah. (Ellicott)
Here, we read that the Chaldeans (or Babylonians) had raped the women and girls in Jerusalem and Judah.
Respected princes had experienced the most humiliating deaths, and the enemy gave no respect to Judah’s elderly. Since Nebuchadnezzar evidently did not torture his victims (note Jeremiah 52:10-11; 52:24-27), it may be that the Chaldeans strung up the princes by their hands after they had died to dishonor them (Deuteronomy 21:22-23).
Additionally, the young men had to grind grain like animals (see Judges 16:21), and small children buckled under the loads of firewood that the enemy forced them to carry. Elders no longer sat at the town gates dispensing wisdom and justice, and young men no longer played music, bringing joy and happiness into the people’s lives. These were marks of the disappearance of peaceful and prosperous community living conditions. (Constable)
“The joy of our heart is ceased” (verse 15) — Under the pressure of such circumstances, all public meetings and amusements have ceased.
“The elders cease from the fate.”
The gate was the place of assembly for the people, not merely for deliberating upon public affairs (Ruth 4:15; Joshua 20:4), but also “for social entertainment (since there were no refreshment rooms, coffeehouses, and public baths, such as are now to be found in the East).
“The fallen crown” can only be a figurative expression for the honorable position of the people in its entirety, but which is now lost. Some Bible scholars proposition that “the crown of our head” is nothing else than Zion (the Mount], together with its palaces, placed on Jerusalem (the City], as it were on the head (of the country], and adorning it. (Keil & Delitzsch)
IV. “Lord, Why Are We Forsaken” (Lamentations 5:19-22)
“Thou, O Lord, remainest for ever” (verse 19) — Though, for their sins, God had allowed the people to suffer these calamities to befall them and be thrown down; “yet thou art still the same God that thou ever wast: thy power is not diminished, nor thy goodness withheld.”
The One who governs the world and orders all events shall rule and supervise its affairs forever and ever. Thou art, therefore, always able to help us, and art thou not as willing as able? Our hope, therefore, is still in thee, unto whom we look for mercy and deliverance.
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.