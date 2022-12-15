Is it possible to be so involved in any number of good works that the true responsibility of the church is ignored?
The church is not a business for profit, although finances are necessary to do church work. The church is not in secular business of running orphans’ homes, schools, hospitals, babysitting, or other similar types of works. These are things that are beneficial to many. We do give support to some of these; however, we need to realize that the spiritual need of man is what is needed most.
Sometimes we must deal with these side issues in order to help them spiritually. Sometimes a medical need may be the priority need that must be addressed before we can discuss a spiritual need. The Lord’s church cannot be known as primarily a hospital and the work we do there. Nothing is more important than the soul of mankind. Once God has created a soul, it is eternal, destined for heaven or hell. The single most important thing we can do for mankind is to teach them the Word of God that at least they have the opportunity to accept the gospel or to reject the Word. We cannot force the will of God on mankind. The acceptance of the gospel must all be voluntarily. A person must choose for themselves to accept the will of God, to be obedient to the faith and to serve God.
First, we are to praise, honor and glorify God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit through the Church.
“God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth,” John 4:24.
It is your choice to worship God. You are not forced to worship. But if you choose to worship God and be acceptable to Him, then you must worship with the proper frame of mind and according to the directions given through the Word on how to properly worship God. We are not allowed to invent ways to worship God.
Second, the church’s primary responsibility is keeping the saved, saved. The church must teach members of the body of Christ the Word of God. Instructions on how to worship God according to His directions are in the Scriptures. The church is to teach the Word and encourage all to remain faithful and serve God. The Word teaches how we are to treat one another and to live a life of holiness and righteousness. It is a full-time job keeping the faithful members faithful. Sometimes we bring new people in only to see them soon leave.
Paul instructed Timothy, “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables,” 2 Timothy 4:2-4.
These verses have been being fulfilled throughout all history from the beginning of the church and continuing today. Christians are expected to grow and to mature in Christ. It is a lifelong process.
Third, the church is in the business of teaching souls the gospel of Christ, and hopefully they will be converted. The church is always looking for opportunities to teach the lost. The world is condemned to hell or eternal damnation, and we must share the good news of the gospel with them, so they at least have a choice.
The directions of Jesus are “Go ye into all the world, and teach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that disbelieveth shall be damned,” Mark 16:15, 16.
The book of Acts is full of examples of conversions to Christ. There is no doubt of what the requirements of Christ are in conversion. Once converted to Christ, those converted sought to lead others to Christ.
“Therefore, they that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the gospel,” Acts 8:4.
This is our mission as a church. Our primary mission — teach the lost.
Fourth, the church is to help establish other congregations through our communities, states, country and foreign lands. We see the Apostle Paul and Barnabas traveling around through Asia Minor and into Greece establishing congregations in every city possible. Some cities rejected the teachings of Paul, and no congregation was established there.
Paul taught that “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God,” Romans 10:17.
The only way one acquires faith is through a knowledge of the Word. God will not directly speak to you and give instructions to you. All faith comes through a knowledge of the word and without the word your faith is corrupted.
“God, who at sundry times and in divers’ manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom he also made the worlds,” Hebrews 1:1-2.
The power of God is not being limited; however, God has revealed to us how He speaks to us today. This means that God does not reveal truth through direct conversations with man today or through angels or any other means. God speaks to us through Jesus, through the word. No exceptions. Now the Word dwells in our minds and sometimes a new understanding may come to be recognized by us in the middle of the night or other times.
Fifth, we are to help people financially or any other way possible. We are told to do good to all men, especially those of the household of faith. We are to do good to everyone, with members of the faith receiving the preference. Brothers and sisters in Christ get priority over non-members of the church. We have many Bible examples and teachings on this subject. Giving to others is always on a freewill basis.
If we love God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit, we love his word and the church. If we love all these, then God has our hearts. Our heart is what God wants. If God has our heart, all these other things will fall into place. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
