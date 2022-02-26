“And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins,” Ephesians 2:1 NKJV.
In my younger days, I loved to travel. When I was a teenager, it didn’t really matter why or where, I just loved to go.
As an adult with all the responsibilities of raising children and making a living, I still loved to travel, but the why and when became much more important. For the most part, travel needed to be either for family enjoyment or kingdom advancement. The latter was usually in the form of short-term missions of some sort. Sometimes Evangelism, sometimes to construct or remodel a building for ministry use. At other times, it would be to provide medical care to a community and share the good news of the gospel in an attempt to meet a spiritual need, as well as a physical one.
Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to spend quite a bit of time talking to people about life and death. I’ve had this encounter in all sorts of places with all sorts of people, on multiple continents. From the most affluent to the poorest in a third-world situation, I have found people to be basically the same everywhere when it comes to basic desires and needs. Oh it’s true that materialism is king for many here in the west, but the desire for acceptance, the need for significance and the pursuit of peace of mind is something that is the same here as it is in the countries of South America, Central America, Europe and China. At least that has been my experience.
Another similarity is the human reluctance to admit our own faults or inadequacies. Let’s face it, we all have an abundance of them. Today’s verse, though brief, points it’s finger at every single one of those inadequacies. The only difference is that we prefer to describe them as flaws, faults or human nature, while Scripture just calls it what it really is … sin. Trespasses against God’s holiness …
We like to see the good in ourself, but according to Jesus himself, none of us are good.
In fact, He said just that in Matthew 19:17, “there is none good but one,” and that one is God.
Here’s what we must understand. Before our new birth in Christ, we were not alive, at least spiritually. We were dead. We could not be made alive in Christ if we had already been alive. In order to be made alive in Him, we must recognize that we were spiritually dead because of our sin and our trespasses against the holiness of God.
The majority of the book of Romans is written to teach us just how dead we were. Why would so much be written to expound on our sinfulness? It’s simply this, we will never know how saved we are until we understand just how lost we were.
Once we realize how far our sin separated us from the holiness of God, we can then begin to grasp how saved we are. The difference is that we have passed from death unto life!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
