I will suggest that you read Hebrews 11 as we study this topic.
This chapter lists many great examples of faith that inspire us in our life. If you are not familiar with some of these, a further study of their lives would be helpful.
The author of Hebrews lists the actions and behavior of the heroes of faith as they make decisions in their lives to serve God. Many of these risked their lives and were even put to a horrible death after being persecuted.
My question is: How can their faith be that strong for them in their lives that they would be so trusting in God? Can my faith also motivate me to be a faithful servant of God in spite of what life may dish out to me? Am I really dedicated to God? Or, is there a limit to my faith as to what I may be willing to do, or to go and teach, or to endure hardships and persecutions for the gospel of Christ? Do I find myself being ashamed of Christ and my Christianity as we seem to always be challenged and mocked?
We are part of a group that is now considered to be full of hate because we reject homosexuality or abortion, and hold the world to a higher standard of morality. We as Christians are considered to be closed-minded and inconsiderate of the rights of others.
We live in a world that is influenced tremendously by Satan.
“The whole world lies under the sway of the wicked one,” — I John 5:19 (NKJV).
One of the best ways to strengthen our faith is to study the examples of faith that the Good Lord has recorded for us in His Word. Hopefully, they will inspire us to a more humble and submissive life before God, filled with confidence, trust and love.
Now let us look at some examples recorded in Hebrews 11.
We start off in verses 1-3 seeing that the world is made up of atoms and things that cannot be seen. God brought all these things together to make the world.
The world is made up of invisible atoms to make what we do see. It is amazing how science through the years has proven this to be true. True science is always in harmony with the Word of God.
True science has never disproven the Word of God, whether it be the paths of the sea, the circle of the earth or even the medical advice given about quarantining those with diseases 3,500 years ago.
As we look at the example of Abel and Cain (verse 4), we understand that God expects worship. Abel’s sacrifice was acceptable because it was offered in proper faith and in proper actions. Abel’s offering was righteous, Cain’s was rejected.
Cain’s attitude and actions were both unacceptable. Do we still offer sacrifices to God today? Is our contribution of finances considered to be a sacrifice for us today?
I would say yes, but to a small degree. A greater sacrifice is expected of us than our money. Romans 12:1-2 teaches us that our bodies are a living sacrifice to God, by living a holy life and refusing to use our bodies for the evil of the world, fulfilling the lusts of the flesh.
There are many verses dealing with this subject. But briefly, as we look at the example here, we see that our faith is strengthened as we worship God, or it should be.
As we worship God in spirit and in truth, John 4:24, our worship is designed to help us acknowledge that God is our creator and the giver of life. God’s design is that salvation is through Jesus who is a part of the godhead.
In fact, the next chapter of Hebrews 12:2 says, “Looking to Jesus the author and finisher of our faith.”
As a result of this worship, it builds our faith and trust in God. We sing songs of praise and glory to God and receive understanding and encouragement through more knowledge of His word.
In Hebrews 11:5, we have the very brief mention of Enoch and how he did not see physical death here upon this earth. His life was such that he honored God through his faith that God took him.
How amazing is that! A man exempted from death. There is only one other person ever to leave this earth without dying.
That person is Elijah and you can read about him in II Kings, chapter 1-2. Only two men throughout all history have been exempted from physical death. What great and wonderful faith they must have had.
We are told in Hebrews 11:6 that without faith we cannot be pleasing to God. We must diligently seek after God — that means put forth an effort to know, understand and to obey God.
We see the example of Noah next (Hebrews 11:7). It had never before rained upon the earth. Noah was told to build an ark to prepare for a great flood which would destroy all life with breath upon the earth, because man had become so evil.
Noah, according to our story in Genesis, preached 100 years trying to convince mankind of this destruction. All this time, Noah and his three sons and each wife were building the ark and gathering food supplies and other necessary items.
The world refused to hear the message of Noah. They rejected the message of God and mocked Noah. Would our faith motivate us to work on building an ark for 100 years? Especially when we have never seen it rain?
Are we willing to be ridiculed and mocked for our faith as we build this ark? How long would we last with all this distraction and challenges, not to mention all the hard labor of building the ark?
Would our faith keep us motivated a month or a year, or perhaps 10 years? Would we have the faith to complete our mission even if it took 100 years like Noah?
Hopefully, we will look at others next week. May our faith keep us in God’s grace.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
