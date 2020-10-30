I’ve spent the last couple of weeks writing about developing spiritually and growing up in Christ.
And while there are many Christians who are spiritually immature (carnal, fleshly or whatever you want to call them), there are some who have matured in the Lord.
They aren’t necessarily flashing their spirituality nor are they boasting in their growth. They are simply going about their everyday lives, quietly serving the Lord, loving their neighbors and doing good to those around them.
Oh, and they hold their tongue.
It was James, the half-brother of Jesus, who wrote, “For in many things we offend all. If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body” (James 3:2).
Can you imagine James’ perspective? He grew up the younger half-brother of Jesus. And, yes, in case you didn’t know, Jesus had many siblings. Matthew records four half-brothers by name and an unknown number of half-sisters. Jesus was born of a virgin, true, but Mary and Joseph eventually did consummate their marriage and had many more children.
Can you imagine growing up in a household where your oldest half-brother was Jesus? I wonder if Mary ever asked James, “Why can’t you be more like your brother Jesus?” That’s a pretty high standard to meet!
When James talks about a “perfect” man, he is speaking from experience. He literally watched Jesus grow and mature right before his eyes. And the one thing he observed of Jesus was He was very deliberate with the words He spoke.
I believe James is challenging us to aspire to be like Jesus in this regard. Jesus said, “For I have not spoken of myself; but the Father which sent me, He gave me a commandment, what I should say, and what I should speak” (John 12:49).
Can you hold your peace when the world is collapsing around you and only speak the words God tells you to speak?
There are numerous examples in the Bible where Jesus didn’t react to whatever was going on around Him; He took the time to seek the Lord and respond appropriately.
Consider the story of Jesus and Lazarus in John 11: Jesus received word from Lazarus’ sisters that he was sick, but He didn’t immediately go to them. It was a plot by Satan to kill Jesus before His time.
If you read the end of John 10, you will see how the Jews sought to stone Him but Jesus escaped. By making Lazarus sick, the devil was hoping that Jesus would hurry back to heal him. Even His disciples understood the risk, hence their statement, “Let us also go, that we may die with Him” (John 11:16b [NKJV]).
However, Jesus waited three days before returning. He knew Lazarus was dead but didn’t even speak it until pressed by His disciples.
“Then Jesus said to them plainly, ‘Lazarus is dead. And I am glad for your sakes that I was not there, that you may believe. Nevertheless let us go to him’” (John 11:14,15 [NKJV]). Jesus knew the result was that Lazarus would live again.
His words were sparse and specific. He only said what He heard His Father say.
Consider the time Jesus drove the money changers out of the temple. The story seems to begin with this verse, “So they came to Jerusalem. Then Jesus went into the temple and began to drive out those who bought and sold in the temple, and overturned the tables of the money changers and the seats of those who sold doves” (Mark 11:15 [NKJV]).
However, if you back up a few verses you will realize Jesus observed what was going on in the temple the day before: “And Jesus went into Jerusalem and into the temple. So when He had looked around at all things, as the hour was already late, He went out to Bethany with the twelve” (Mark 11:11 [NKJV]). He didn’t respond until the following morning, after He had a chance to hear from the Lord as to what to do.
We can be perfect in our words, too. All we need to do is speak nothing unless we hear it from our heavenly Father first.
The challenge for us, who are used to walking in the flesh, is to not react to events out of our mental capacity, but to respond spiritually. For most, that means to simply be quiet.
Do you remember being instructed that if you’re mad at someone, count to 10 before you speak? That advice seems spiritual in nature. I have had things happen in my life where my first instinct was to blurt out an emotional response. For example, when I learned of the passing of my good friend, Eddie Fernandez, my emotions were telling me, “I don’t want to live in a world without Eddie in it.”
My heart was breaking but I knew better than to utter such a statement. Plenty of folks lose loved ones, grieve and get on with life. Any emotion that causes you to say, “I don’t want to live in a world…” is not Godly. Dare I say, it’s demonic. James tells us a perfect man controls his tongue, in other words, the words he speaks. The more you control what comes out of your mouth, the more you emulate Jesus.
I’ll have more to say on the power of words in the coming weeks. I’ll tease you with the following verses:
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18:21).
“For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned” (Matthew 12:37).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
