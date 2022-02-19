Have you ever heard someone say something like, “In my day …” or “When my kids were little”? Then they go on to compare the trouble in their lives with days gone by. It’s either easier or harder depending on the point they want to make.
I can be guilty of it, as well. For example, I am glad my kids are grown and didn’t have to navigate their coming of age in a world of cyber predators. My daughter and son-in-law, on the other hand, have that problem to address with their daughters. I don’t envy them at all.
When it comes to financial matters, everyone has a comparison they can make.
“I remember when gas was less then $1.00 per gallon.”
“You could get a good cup of coffee for a quarter.”
You tend to hear more of these kind of conversations when the economy is in the news; such as it is now, with prices rising and supply chain issues. There is a collective worrying that seems to grasp our national discourse. (In reality, our national discourse has been focused so much on a pandemic that the financial aspects took a back seat. But for some, they were front and center on their minds.)
But surely, we’re not the only generation to worry. Truth be told, the propensity to worry is within each and every one of us. And it can be crippling at worst and demoralizing at best. Worrying is not something God intended for us to do; instead, He wants us to trust Him.
“But how do we stop worrying and start trusting God?” some may ask.
Jesus gave us great insight into the human psyche. He understands us better than we understand ourselves.
There is an interesting phrase that occurs in His Sermon on the Mount: “Therefore, take no thought, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ (Matthew 6:31 [MEV])
You may recall Jesus had just said, “… take no thought about your life, what you will eat, or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body than clothing? Look at the birds of the air, for they do not sow, nor do they reap, nor gather into barns. Yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? Who among you by taking thought can add a cubit to his stature?”
“Why take thought about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: They neither work, nor do they spin. Yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not dressed like one of these. Therefore, if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is here and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith” (Matthew 6:25-30 [MEV])?
It’s that phrase, “… take no thought, saying …” upon which I want to focus.
When temptation comes, it comes first in the form of a thought. Before an addict indulges in another hit, before an adulterer sleeps with another partner, before a thief steals again, their misdeed is preceded by a thought, an idea, an opinion.
“Just this one hit won’t hurt me, and it’ll calm my nerves.”
“My spouse doesn’t appreciate me like they should. I deserve some love.”
“That is a beautiful item. It’ll look better in my house than theirs.”
When we entertain such thoughts, sin is not far away. That’s why Paul wrote and encouraged us to dismiss such thoughts.
“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds, casting down imaginations and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:4,5 [MEV]).
The problem with worrying is it is nothing like overt sins, such as adultery or theft. Worry is simply a series of thoughts. It’s imagining the worst outcome and making plans accordingly.
That’s why Jesus said, “take no thought, saying …”
Satan will tempt you with a thought. Whatever you do, don’t speak the thoughts he’s giving you. How do you know if the thoughts are from Satan or not? If they are contrary to the Bible, then they are from Satan. Typically, they are negative (“this illness will get progressively worse”), hopeless (“you will never recover from this situation”), and demeaning (“you never had a chance in the first place”).
When we speak the negativity, the worst-case scenario, we have taken the thought. We have allowed it to be planted in our minds. If we don’t deal with it quickly, it will take root and, as with any weed, it will grow fast and produce results we never wanted.
I’ve heard it said, you can’t stop a bird from flying overhead, but you don’t have to let it make a nest in your hair. The same is true with thoughts of worry. You must dismiss them quickly, just like you would shew a bird that landed on your head. And you counter thoughts of worry with the Word of God.
For example, an unexpected bill comes in the mail.
The devil will tempt you to think “How am I going to pay this? Where will the money come from?”
Instead, speak the promise of God, “But my God shall supply your every need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19 [MEV]).
Or you feel a lump in your body someplace it shouldn’t be, the devil will tempt you to say, “I better go to the doctor; it might be cancer.”
Instead, proclaim the healing power of God over your life, “Jesus bore my sin in His own body on the tree, that being dead to sin, I should live unto righteousness. By His wounds, I am healed” (reference 1 Peter 2:24).
Or you mess up and lose your temper. You repent, but the devil will still try to heap guilt and condemnation on you.
You have to dismiss his thoughts with God’s Word, “God made Jesus who knew no sin to be sin for me, that I might become the righteousness of God in Him” (reference 2 Corinthians 5:21).
Is this easy to do? No. If it were, everyone would be doing it. Taking control of your thoughts and the corresponding words you speak may be one of the most challenging things you will ever attempt to do. But once you get control of your tongue, you are on your way to being a complete, or as the King James Version declares, “a perfect man” (reference James 3:2).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
