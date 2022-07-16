Jesus cried? Humm? Even as a youngster, I often wondered what it meant that “Jesus cried.” The prominent and influential Methodist minister of England the Rev. Joseph Benson explained that in order to strengthen the faith of those timid disciples and to inspire them with courage, Jesus proclaimed, with a loud voice given the considerable number of people gathered around him.
My beloved mother, a prominent and influential Sunday school teacher in my home church would have said, “Jesus shouted out loud (with so many people around him], ‘they that believe in me, believe also in the One who sent me!’” (Or something along those lines.]
Even so, the theologian Ger de Koning stated that as a final testimony the Lord calls that believing in Him is not possible without believing in the Father. It is as if it were a summary of His whole service in this Gospel in the midst of His people and the world. It is about His Sender. It is not possible to seek His honor and not that of God. Believing in Him means believing in Him Who sent Him. Believing in Him only for His signs is not a belief that gives eternal life. He who looks closely at him, that is to say in faith, sees the Father Who sent Him. The Lord again places the greatest emphasis on His unity with His Father.
Once again our Lord points to Himself as a light that has come into the world to save people from darkness. This is what happens to everyone who believes in Him. Whoever hears His words but ignores them will not immediately be judged by Him. That is not the purpose for which He came to earth. He did not come to judge, but to save the world (John 3:17).
Here, Jesus claims to have come to dispel darkness. He did this by revealing God (reference John 1:18).
Disobedience to Jesus’ words may indicate the absence of saving faith (reference John 3:36). The same message that brings life to those who believe it will result in condemnation for those who reject it. The last day is the day unbelievers will stand before God in judgment, namely, at the great white throne judgment (Revelation 20:11-15). God’s purpose in the Incarnation was essentially positive, however. He wanted people to believe and experience salvation, not condemnation. (Constable)
He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day.
For I have not spoken of myself; but the Father which sent me, he gave me a commandment, what I should say, and what I should speak.
“He that rejects me” (also Luke 10:16) means “to despise or refuse to receive him.” Thusly, “hath one that judges him” or he needs not my voice to condemn him. He will carry his own condemnation with him, even should I be silent. His own conscience will condemn him. The words which I have spoken will be remembered and will condemn him if there were nothing further. From this we learn as stated in Barnes’ Notes on the Bible: (1) that a guilty conscience needs no accuser; (2) that the words of Christ, and the messages of mercy which the sinner has rejected, will be remembered by him; (3) that this will be the source of his condemnation. This will make him miserable, and there will be no possibility of his being happy; (4) that the conscience of the sinner will concur with the sentence of Christ in the great day, and that he will go to eternity self-condemned. It is this which will make the pains of hell so intolerable to the sinner; and (5) The word that Christ has spoken, the doctrines of his gospel, and the messages of mercy, will be that by which the sinner will be judged in the last day. Every person will be judged by that message, and the sinner will be punished according to the frequency and clearness with which the rejected message has been presented to his mind (Matthew 12:41).
“And I know that his commandment is life everlasting” — By “his commandment” is not meant the law; that indeed is often styled the commandment; and it is the commandment of God; and many excellent things are said of it. Among them being it is called “life”, Deuteronomy 30:15, but not everlasting life. Obedience to the “the law” of Moses only promised a continuation of natural life to man and that on condition of obedience to it; more than this it did not promise to Adam, in innocence. And as for the obedient Israelites, “the law” was only a prolongation of natural life in the land which God gave unto them; but it neither promises, nor gives spiritual life to the fallen sons of Adam.
In conclusion, “the law” only leaves men as it finds them, dead in trespasses and sins; and cannot communicate either a life of sanctification, or of justification to them; nor does it so much as give them any hopes of life or show where it is to be had. And too, nor is everlasting life to be obtained by the works of it; justification is not by the works of the law; nor salvation by works of righteousness done by men. Consequently, eternal life is never to be attained unto by obedience to the commands of the law; it is so far from being in this sense life everlasting, that it is the ministration of condemnation and death. But the Gospel is here meant and is called a commandment; not that it has the nature of a law, or consists of precepts, as the law does; but because it is by the commandment of the everlasting God published by Christ, and his apostles. (Gill’s Exposition)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
