Welcome to the winter quarter 2021-22 based on the International Sunday School Lesson series. As difficult as it is to imagine, the current year will end shortly, within a month, and a new year will begin.

As my dear mother would say, “We may not know what the new year holds but we know who holds the new year!”

Thanks Mom!!

By way of overview, the general theme for the quarter, “Justice, Law, History,” will be derived from Old Testament writings. Unit 1, “God Requires Justice,” are scripture texts from Deuteronomy, 2 Samuel, Isaiah, and Nahum. The five lessons for Unit 2, “God: The Source of Justice,” will render instruction from the books of Genesis, Exodus, and Deuteronomy (twice; Ancient Greek, “Deuteronómion,” which means “second law” or a “copy of this law,” signifying a re-telling of God’s laws). Lastly, “Justice and Adversity” will share insights from 2 Samuel, Ezra, and Job. Thank you for joining in this study with me. And, as always, be inspired!

Justice and Obedience

to the Law Deuteronomy 5:1b-3;

10:12-13; 27:1-10

I. God’s Covenant with Israel (Deuteronomy 5:1b-3) And Moses called all Israel (that is to say, “called to all Israel” (verse 1a)) — This calling refers not to the publicity of the address, but to the clear voice which, breaking forth from the inmost heart of Moses, aimed at penetrating, as far as possible, to all (Genesis 49:1; John 7:37; reference Proverbs 8:4.)

Theologian Charles Ellicott cited that in verse 1b, “the statutes and judgments” referenced here consist of the religious ordinances and institutions, and the general requirements. The mention of these is prefixed to the Decalogue, of which they are only the application — to a special people under special circumstances. More precisely, the words apply rather to what follows the Decalogue than to the Ten Commandments themselves. (see Deuteronomy 6:1.)

In verses 2 and 3 we read, “Not with our fathers” (reference Deuteronomy 4:37) because the covenant to which Moses refers is not that made with Abraham, but that made at Sinai, with Israel as a people; and though the individuals who were then present had all perished with the exception of Moses, Joshua, and Caleb, the nation survived, and as it was with the nation as a whole that the covenant had been made. But this message was made with those whom Moses addressed at this time, inasmuch as they now constituted the nation. (Pulpit)

II. The Requirement of the Lord (Deuteronomy 10:12-13) So, in view of His past grace to His people, what did God require of them? (read previous verses 1-11) Moses summarized Israel’s responsibility: Fear, walk, love, serve, and keep. God expected total allegiance to Himself and obedience to His covenant. These are the central ideas not only of Deuteronomy, but of the whole Pentateuch in its final shape. (Sailhamer)

Thus, the fear of the Lord (Deuteronomy 10:12) includes the response that springs from one’s knowledge of his personal sinfulness as he realizes that he stands before a holy God. Ideally, reverence, obedience, total commitment are the ingredients of the fear of the Lord.

Additionally, we also have the admonition to fear and love God when we read further, verses 12-22. Thusly, having recited what God had done for the Israelites, Moses now called on them to respond and make a commitment to Him. The structure of the passage reveals an enveloping pattern in which injunctions to obey God (Deuteronomy 10:12-13; 20-22) embrace the likewise command to exhibit proper care and concern for other people, especially the socially and economically disadvantaged (Deuteronomy 10:14-19). The motive clause and that which binds the whole together is Deuteronomy 10:17, and a confession of the sovereignty of God and of his justice. (Merrill)

III. The Command to Keep the Law (Deuteronomy 27:1-4)

Notably, it is here that Moses gave the new generation its instructions concerning fresh commitment to the covenant when Israel would enter the land. Thus, the ratification of the new covenant which Moses was making with the second generation was to unfold in two stages. That was customary procedure in securing the throne succession to the appointed royal heir. When death was imminent, a ruler required his servants to pledge obedience to his son; then, soon after the son’s accession, the servants’ commitment was repeated. Similarly, Moses and Joshua formed a dynasty of mediatorial representatives of the Lord’s lordship over Israel. Hence the succession of Joshua, which symbolized the continuing lordship of Israel’s God, was ensured by the oath elicited from Israel before Moses died, and again later by a ratification ceremony after Joshua’s accession. (Constable)

IV. The Command to Build an Altar (Deuteronomy 27:5-8) Upon entering Canaan, the Israelites were to assemble at Mt. Ebal (the hill that flanked Shechem to the north) near the center of the land and set up several large stones as monuments (reference Exodus 24:4-8). They were to plaster these with lime (or gypsum) and then write the law on the monuments. This was a common way of posting important public announcements in Canaan.

Additionally, the practice of writing laws on a plastered surface was known in other lands, notably Egypt, where the texts were painted rather than engraved. (Thompson) Hence, the people were also to build an altar on Mt. Ebal at the same time (Deuteronomy 27:5-7). They were to fashion it of uncut stones (see Exodus 20:25). Then the nation was to offer burnt and peace offerings of worship to Yahweh thereby committing themselves to Him as their Lord. Abraham received God’s promise of the land and built his first altar in the land at this site (Genesis 12:6-7).

V. The Leaders Speak to the People (Deuteronomy 27:9-10) Compare here, if you will, how that the fathers of these same leaders listed in Deuteronomy 5:23-27 had commissioned Moses to receive the word of Yahweh on their behalf with the promise that when he brought it they would hear it and do it. Here they were now keeping that promise and receiving that word from Moses and commending it to their people. Then the Levitical priests stepped forward with “the Priest” at their head and stood with Moses as he (or possibly Eliezer) proclaimed that Israel had that day, through the covenant, become the people of Yahweh their God in a renewed way and that they must therefore obey His voice and do all that He has commanded (Deuteronomy 27:9-11). It was thus made quite clear that these men, who were representatives of the people before Yahweh, all with one accord backed the covenant and required its fulfillment. (Pett)

Central Text: And now, Israel, what doth the Lord thy God require of thee, but to fear the Lord thy God, to walk in all his ways, and to love him, and to serve the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul, To keep the commandments of the Lord, and his statutes, which I command thee this day for thy good? — Deuteronomy 10:12-13

Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.

