Welcome to the winter quarter 2021-22 based on the International Sunday School Lesson series. As difficult as it is to imagine, the current year will end shortly, within a month, and a new year will begin.
As my dear mother would say, “We may not know what the new year holds but we know who holds the new year!”
Thanks Mom!!
By way of overview, the general theme for the quarter, “Justice, Law, History,” will be derived from Old Testament writings. Unit 1, “God Requires Justice,” are scripture texts from Deuteronomy, 2 Samuel, Isaiah, and Nahum. The five lessons for Unit 2, “God: The Source of Justice,” will render instruction from the books of Genesis, Exodus, and Deuteronomy (twice; Ancient Greek, “Deuteronómion,” which means “second law” or a “copy of this law,” signifying a re-telling of God’s laws). Lastly, “Justice and Adversity” will share insights from 2 Samuel, Ezra, and Job. Thank you for joining in this study with me. And, as always, be inspired!
Theologian Charles Ellicott cited that in verse 1b, “the statutes and judgments” referenced here consist of the religious ordinances and institutions, and the general requirements. The mention of these is prefixed to the Decalogue, of which they are only the application — to a special people under special circumstances. More precisely, the words apply rather to what follows the Decalogue than to the Ten Commandments themselves. (see Deuteronomy 6:1.)
In verses 2 and 3 we read, “Not with our fathers” (reference Deuteronomy 4:37) because the covenant to which Moses refers is not that made with Abraham, but that made at Sinai, with Israel as a people; and though the individuals who were then present had all perished with the exception of Moses, Joshua, and Caleb, the nation survived, and as it was with the nation as a whole that the covenant had been made. But this message was made with those whom Moses addressed at this time, inasmuch as they now constituted the nation. (Pulpit)
Thus, the fear of the Lord (Deuteronomy 10:12) includes the response that springs from one’s knowledge of his personal sinfulness as he realizes that he stands before a holy God. Ideally, reverence, obedience, total commitment are the ingredients of the fear of the Lord.
Additionally, we also have the admonition to fear and love God when we read further, verses 12-22. Thusly, having recited what God had done for the Israelites, Moses now called on them to respond and make a commitment to Him. The structure of the passage reveals an enveloping pattern in which injunctions to obey God (Deuteronomy 10:12-13; 20-22) embrace the likewise command to exhibit proper care and concern for other people, especially the socially and economically disadvantaged (Deuteronomy 10:14-19). The motive clause and that which binds the whole together is Deuteronomy 10:17, and a confession of the sovereignty of God and of his justice. (Merrill)
Notably, it is here that Moses gave the new generation its instructions concerning fresh commitment to the covenant when Israel would enter the land. Thus, the ratification of the new covenant which Moses was making with the second generation was to unfold in two stages. That was customary procedure in securing the throne succession to the appointed royal heir. When death was imminent, a ruler required his servants to pledge obedience to his son; then, soon after the son’s accession, the servants’ commitment was repeated. Similarly, Moses and Joshua formed a dynasty of mediatorial representatives of the Lord’s lordship over Israel. Hence the succession of Joshua, which symbolized the continuing lordship of Israel’s God, was ensured by the oath elicited from Israel before Moses died, and again later by a ratification ceremony after Joshua’s accession. (Constable)
Additionally, the practice of writing laws on a plastered surface was known in other lands, notably Egypt, where the texts were painted rather than engraved. (Thompson) Hence, the people were also to build an altar on Mt. Ebal at the same time (Deuteronomy 27:5-7). They were to fashion it of uncut stones (see Exodus 20:25). Then the nation was to offer burnt and peace offerings of worship to Yahweh thereby committing themselves to Him as their Lord. Abraham received God’s promise of the land and built his first altar in the land at this site (Genesis 12:6-7).
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.