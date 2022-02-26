I can’t count the times that I have peddled the message of relationship with God and knowing Him intimately. It almost always comes up either in the sermons I preach, the lessons I teach or here in my column. That’s because this idea of relationship with our creator is at the core of our Christian faith.
The Apostle Paul called it the “ministry of reconciliation” and Jesus told the parable of the Prodigal Son to characterize it.
But if I asked the average Christian, “What is your God’s name?” I do believe many would reply, “God” or “I don’t know.”
In fact, I have seen this question answered in these ways.
Atheists have ridiculed Christians because of this: “You have a personal relationship with a god and you don’t even know his name” they balk.
I want to say that “God” is not His personal name. “God” is what He is; it’s essentially a title to describe Him. The Hebrew word for “God” in the Old Testament is “Elohim” (pronounced el-o-heem). This term is often translated “gods,” but this translation fails to truly capture the meaning of the word.
Elohim more plainly means “a supernatural spirit being.” Angels are also considered Elohim in the Bible. However, there is only one uncreated creator of all other Elohim — only one who is almighty. The Bible refers to Him as “El Elyon,” meaning God (Supernatural Spirit) Most High, and also as “El Shaddai,” meaning God (Supernatural Spirit) Almighty. We understand, however, these are still titles that the creator uses that aids in the description of Him, again, so that we know Him more.
Another title ascribed to the Creator is Adonai (pronounced add-oh-nye). This title means Lord or master. This is the title most often referred to when speaking of our God. “The LORD” or just “LORD” appears 7,173 in the Old Testament alone. The Israelites would always refer to their God/Elohim as Adonai, but this not what is written in the original Hebrew text. Anytime you see the word “LORD” (in all caps) in your Old Testament, the actual lemma in the Hebrew text is “YHWH” (often referred to as the tetragrammaton). This is the chosen personal name of the creator.
In Exodus, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob was commissioning Moses to go to Egypt and Moses was reluctant.
Moses asked the figure speaking to him from the burning bush, “Behold, when I come unto the children of Israel, and shall say unto them, The God of your fathers hath sent me unto you; and they shall say to me, What is his name? what shall I say unto them? And God said unto Moses, I Am That I Am: and he said, Thus shalt thou say unto the children of Israel, I Am hath sent me unto you” (Exodus 3:13-14).
Cleary, the name indicated in this text also describes the Almighty Creator. He is eternal, with no beginning or ending; He always has been. However, the difference with this descriptive title is that this is a personal name chosen by the Most High Himself; the name I AM (in Hebrew, Ehyeh). When the Almighty refers to Himself, it is “I Am” (Ehyeh). When we refer to Him, it is “He Is.” This is where we get the name YHWH. Original Hebrew did not have vowels, so the best scholarly interpretation of how YHWH would have been pronounced is “Yahweh” (many older translators also render it Jehovah, though not as accurate as Yahweh).
“But why does is say “LORD” (Adonai) in my Bible,” you might ask.
Again, the original Hebrew text says YHWH, but anytime the Jews would read the scriptures they would always say “Adonai” instead of Yahweh, lest they accidentally take His name in vain (make it common). Therefore, the translators kept with this tradition. However, there are some translations that do indeed translate and list the divine name.
In the New Testament, the all-caps “LORD” is not utilized, nor is the tetragrammaton listed in the Greek. However, the personal name “Yahweh” is still invoked, just in another form. The NT actually gives us a variation of divine name. In fact, I would consider this the ultimate revelation of the divine name because it helps us understand our creator in the most intimate form that we, as fallen human beings, can know.
Throughout the Old Testament, Yahweh reveals Himself more and more with additions and variations to His chosen personal name: Jehovah-jireh (The Lord/Yahweh Provides), Jehovah-rapha (The Lord/Yahweh healer), etc.
In the first chapter of the first book of the New Testament, however, you can find the new and ultimate variation of the divine name: “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus: for he shall save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).
The name “Jesus” is from the Greek “Iesous,” which is translated from the Hebrew “Yehoshua” (often shortened to Yeshua). Yehoshua means Yahweh Hoshea or Yahweh Savior. This is wholly appropriate because Jesus is Yahweh come in the flesh as a man.
There are several scriptures that I could cite to prove this, but in this limited space, I will provide only one: 1 Timothy 3:16, “And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.”
The one God, who is a spirit, was manifest in the flesh so that He might have a body to be broken and blood to shed as the ultimate, sinless, Passover lamb. He took our place in the punishment and penalty of sin (death) because all other humans were tainted by said sin.
Thus, we understand the ultimate revelation of Yahweh’s name to us — Yahweh savior. We understand that this name encompasses all the previous name variants, as well. In salvation, we are provided for, we are healed, we have peace and so on.
Referring to Jesus simply as God, God Almighty, or the Most High is not wrong. These are titles that aid us in cultivating the relationship with Him as we learn His attributes, but he has taken as personal name that is above all else and every other name. That name is Jesus. I want to encourage you to draw near to Him and realize the intimacy and power in His name.
“Who hath ascended up into heaven, or descended? who hath gathered the wind in his fists? who hath bound the waters in a garment? who hath established all the ends of the earth? what is his name, and what is his son’s name, if thou canst tell?“ (Proverbs 30:4)
“Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:9-11)
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
