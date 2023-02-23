If I told you I didn’t want for things, I would be lying.
I see a new car advertised and find it appealing. I can imagine myself in it, enjoying the comfort and peace of mind afforded by a newer vehicle with the latest and greatest safety features and a nice, new warranty. I see new homes under construction, with innovative ideas for spacing and architecture and I wonder if it could be as much a home to me as my current one.
Facebook thinks I want to see advertisements of anyone selling a trumpet or flugelhorn and I can’t help but think, “Would it play better than my own?”
Wanting and desiring things in this earthly realm seems natural. Should it be? Is there something wrong with wanting nice things?
But there’s this: King David proclaimed, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want” (Psalm 23:1).
Does that mean I shouldn’t want a new car, house, or trumpet? What about the ten commandments?
One of them reads, “You shall not covet your neighbor’s house; you shall not covet your neighbor’s wife, or his manservant, or his maidservant, or his ox, or his donkey, or anything that is your neighbor’s” (Exodus 20:17 (MEV]).
Does that mean I shouldn’t want a new car just like my neighbor’s?
I wonder if the church hasn’t been sending out mixed messages. I’ve heard it said that God will supply your needs (reference Philippians 4:19) but not your wants.
Those same folks conveniently omit from the discussion, “Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart” (Psalm 37:4 (MEV]).
Or, if they do discuss it, they’ll say a better interpretation is that God will place His desires within you. Honestly, I cannot disagree with that response, however …
What if I still want a new car, or a new house, or a new trumpet? Is that wrong? After all, I have a Suburban that just keeps going and is extremely comfortable. I bought my wife a house and she has given me a home. And how many trumpets does one man need?
As you can see, I am torn.
I am torn between religious people and their religious traditions which say things like “Jesus would have never spent $14 million on Super Bowl ads. Jesus would have fed, clothed, and housed … people instead.” (Which I find humorous, as Jesus didn’t use money to feed the 5,000, nor did He feed them Himself; the disciples did.)
My religious upbringing says, “You have enough, you don’t need anymore.”
Then I read the Bible where Jesus taught us to pray, “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10) and I question, “How is it in heaven?” John described it this way, “The twelve gates were twelve pearls, each of the gates made of a single pearl, and the street of the city was pure gold, transparent as glass” Revelation 21:21 (MEV]).
Even Jesus said, “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you” (John 14:2 (MEV]).
It sounds like we’re going to have large dwellings on beautiful lanes. And that’s what we’re to pray for now? In this life?
That’s what Jesus told us to pray, “Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.”
Hence my frustration. I want nice things. I don’t care if they’re expensive. That seems consistent with heaven. But at the same time, there’s a religious voice calling it greed. But what if it’s just growth?
Allow me to explain a more complicating factor and it’s this: The just shall live by faith (Habakkuk 2:4, Romans 1:17, Galatians 3:11, Hebrews 10:38). And without faith, it is impossible to please God (reference Hebrews 11:6). Not hard, not improbable, impossible. If we, as Christians, are going to get anything from God, it has to be by faith. Which means I have to believe for it. Which means I have to speak it forth. Which means I have to come to grips with the struggle within me and choose: Am I going to please God? Or man?
When I start using my faith to get a new $100,000 car or a multimillion-dollar mansion, what will my fellow church-goers say? And why is that important? Unfortunately, I have cared about image. I’m learning to not care as much. Really, Dear Reader, I love you (hence the continual writing), but you don’t supply my needs. You’re not responsible for what I drive, where I live, or what horn I play. Those are things between me and God.
So, I’m going to be a big boy. I’m going to believe for nicer things in this life.
I’m going to do what Jesus said, “What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them” (Mark 11:24).
A car is a thing. A house is a thing. A trumpet is a thing. I’ll pray and ask God which car He thinks I should have (big honking SUV or fuel-efficient sports car), what kind of home I should buy (e.g., vacation home or primary residence), and is there a better trumpet out there for me. I trust He’ll ask me my opinion. Then, once I’ve heard what He has to say, I’m going to use faith to get it.
