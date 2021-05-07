My wife likes to watch various preachers via YouTube on the television. One of her favorites, or maybe I should say she returns to watch him time and time again, is Steven Furtick.
Steven and his wife, Holly, founded the multi-site Elevation Church based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. He’s also an author and songwriter (and his church’s music and production quality rivals anything I’ve seen coming out of Hollywood, but that’s a different topic).
I tell you about Steven Furtick only to give credit where credit is due.
I believe it was his grandmother who taught him to end every phrase with, “… and that’s the way I want it.”
The purpose was to help him calibrate the words he was saying.
If you’re a regular reader, you know I stress the importance of the words you speak, the power that’s in your words, the seeds you sow with your words, the reality you create with your words. God spoke the worlds into existence with the power of words (and upholds all things by the word of His power (reference Hebrews 1:3).
Words are important. Words have meaning. We live by the words we speak. Or we die by our words.
It can be challenging to gain control of your tongue. Some will say they can’t help themselves. Or that they are simply speaking the truth, as if their “truth” is greater than the Word of God or, as I like to call it, “God’s truth.”
But allow me to assume you are one of those who have chosen to believe the promises in the Bible are relevant and applicable to you. You have made a conscientious decision to allow the Word of God to change the way you think, being “… transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2), as it were. You are evaluating every thought and “… casting down imaginations” (2 Corinthians 10:5), rejecting any idea, notion, or supposition that does not align with God’s will.
However, you still occasionally find yourself uttering things that do not agree with God’s Word. They’re words of death, not life. They do not glorify our God nor the Kingdom of Heaven. And the fact that you realize it is a good sign, yet frustrating, nonetheless.
If you want a trick to help you gain control over your tongue, take Steven Furtick’s grandmother’s advice: After any declaration you make, say the phrase “and that’s the way I want it!”
Should you sneeze and someone asks if you’re sick and you find yourself responding with “I think I’m catching a cold,” just say, “And that’s the way I want it!”
Should you get a flat tire and find yourself declaring “Just my luck!” go ahead and tack onto it “And that’s the way I want it!”
Should you get an unexpected bill in the mail and find yourself questioning “I don’t know how I’m going to pay this?” just go ahead and include “And that’s the way I want it!”
That one phrase, “And that’s the way I want it!” will put all your emotional expressions into perspective.
Years ago, when I came to understand the law of faith, I realized: I’m going to have what I say, so I should say what I want. I want health, that’s what I speak. I want wealth, that’s what I speak. I want peace and tranquility, that’s what I speak.
It always amazes me to hear the things people say. I find it hard to believe that’s what they really want in their life, but it is the words they are speaking. Or, as some would say, it’s the seeds they’re sowing.
If you want long life, health, and happiness, why would you say anything contrary to it? If you want peace and prosperity, why don’t you just say that?
It’s God’s will for you to have, “… righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost” (Romans 14:17b); why would you declare anything else?
This is my challenge to you, Dear Reader, for the next 24 hours, end every sentence you say with, “And that’s the way I want it!”
Hopefully, you will find yourself quickly calibrating your conversation.
