The simple and quick answer is no. Church membership is not mandatory. You have the power of choice within yourself to decide for yourself if you want to be a part of the Lord’s church or not. Nothing is forced upon you by the Lord. You have complete freedom of choice. However, there are consequences to all the choices and decisions that you make. There may be positive and negative aspects to all your decisions and choices. One positive to not having to attend worship is that you get to sleep in or do something else instead of attending worship. You may decide to spend the day up on the lake or ride through the mountains. There are limitless things that can occupy your time. You may decide to stay in front of the television all day and watch the ball games. God does not require you to do anything. It is your choice. However, there are consequences to these choices.
“Now therefore, fear the Lord, serve Him in sincerity and in truth, and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the River and in Egypt. Serve the lord. And if it seems evil to serve the Lord, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods on the other side of the River, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell. But as for me and my house we will serve the Lord.” (NKJV) Joshua 24:14-15.
Jesus stated something similar as this first line above when speaking to the woman of Samaria: “God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and in truth.” (NKJV) John 4:24.
You see, Jesus left the decision to the individual as a matter of choice. You may choose to worship God. If you do make this choice, then God expects your worship to be in spirit (with the proper attitude of praise, glory and honor to God and also with humility) and in truth (according to the will and directions of God). If your worship does not meet these two criteria then your worship is in vain.
“Hypocrites well did Isaiah prophesy about you, saying: These people draw near to Me with their mouth, And they honor Me with their lips; But their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, Teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.” (NKJV) Matthew 15:7-8.
You see, if we don’t worship God according to His instructions, then our faith has been compromised. We might as well build an idol to God. Since the beginning of time, we have examples of people who compromised their faith. They worshipped according to their own will. They have adulterated the true worship of God. When we fail to worship God in spirit and in truth, we are in a sense worshipping Satan. I am sure Satan rejoices at the sign of vain worship, false worship, or compromised worship. Our attitude and actions must be acceptable to God. We dare not to change things in worship to please ourselves of others. Our worship must be pleasing to God. Hopefully we will enjoy that; if not, our worship is not acceptable to God.
Our worship must be upon the first day of the week, or Sunday. We can worship other days also, but there are certain requirements for meeting upon the first day of the week. Why the first day of the week? This is resurrection day! John 20:1 and following say that Mary Magdalene came to the tomb on the first day of the week and found it empty. Mary runs to tell Peter and John. They all go to the tomb and examine it. Verse 9 tells us they had not understood the prophesy of scripture that Jesus must rise again from the grave. Then in verse 11 and following, we have Mary in a conversation with our Lord. Later that same day, resurrection day, or the first day of the week as noted in verse 19, the disciples are meeting in a secure room and Jesus appears and speaks with them. After eight days, in verse 26, or in one week, if you count that first Sunday through till the next Sunday, it is eight days. Jesus meets with them again. Especially noted is the conversation with doubting Thomas as we have labeled him.
Now, as we turn to Acts 20:7, we note that the disciples met upon the first day of the week now. This is the common practice of the early church to meet upon the first day of the week specifically to break bread, or to observe the Lord’s Supper or communion. This is a remembrance of the Lord’s death and resurrection. This is a remembrance that gives hope to every Christian of our own resurrection. We also note that Paul taught while they were gathered and also we make the logical conclusion that in all probability they had singing, prayer and giving or contribution. One more example of meeting on the first day of the week is found in Acts 2. Here we have the first gospel message given as recorded by Luke. Peter delivered that sermon. It was the day of Pentecost. Pentecost means 50. This is 50 days after the Passover, which makes the day the first day of the week. Peter preaches a convincing sermon to these people of Israel and 3,000 respond to that message, verse 37-41. Then, as we continue to read, we note that those who are converted continue in the apostles’ doctrine, fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayers. These 3,000 are added to the apostles in verse 41. Also note that God adds to the church daily those who were being saved in verse 47. Did you get that? God adds to the church. We don’t vote you in or anything like that. Sometimes it appears to be easier to become a Christian that to be a member of a particular denomination, as they may have stricter requirements and approval. All we need is God’s approval.
Finally, in Hebrews 10:25, we are instructed to not forsake the assembling of ourselves together.
So you stand before God now and you answer the question, “Is church membership necessary and must I attend the worship assemblies of those who have been saved?” Acts 2:47.
Please come worship with us.
I assure you that you will be welcomed.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
