If we’re friends on Facebook, you may have seen the pictures of our house with Christmas lights. One thing I’ve decorated the last few years is a bike; this year it has 100 warm white bulbs strung around it and it generated quite a few comments, thus prompting me to write this column about the Christmas bike. Or, as an alternate title, dads protect your daughters.
I didn’t always behave as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. There was a time in college when I pursued the things of the flesh. I chased women, drugs and alcohol. It seemed ironic that the Lord would bless me with four daughters, yet no sons. However, I felt immensely capable of preparing them for the advances of young men.
“Do you know what it means when a teenage boy tells you he loves you?” I would ask them.
“It means absolutely nothing. He’s trying to get your clothes off you.”
I would explain how some young men would use a confession of love to soften a girl’s heart to get into their pants.
I apologize for the graphic nature of my comments, but these were my young daughters and I wanted to protect them.
Did my daughters listen? You’ll have to ask them for yourself. However, with one I took preemptive action.
She was smart, beautiful, friendly and hard working. And only 16 years old. She was waitressing at a restaurant close enough to home that she could walk if she wanted to, but soon earned enough in tips to buy her own car. (Did I mention she was beautiful and friendly? Men dining alone often left her more in tips than they paid for their dinner.)
She had the world by a string. A couple years earlier, she wanted to go to modeling school, which she successfully completed and was soon represented by an agency in Knoxville. She was always an honor roll student and talked of being a doctor. Her future was more promising than most.
Then I learned of the time she snuck off to Knoxville with a male co-worker when, supposedly, she was spending the night with a friend. The male co-worker? He was a 22-year-old dishwasher. He didn’t own a car, but it didn’t matter anyway; his driver’s license was suspended for either drugs or alcohol. I don’t remember exactly, but I’m not sure his education extended much past high school. In other words, he was the wrong guy for my daughter. I debated for a while as to what to do. If I confronted my daughter about him, it could have the opposite effect: “I forbid you to see him!” might result in her running into his arms as an act of defiance. Maybe I should interject that the young man, as far as I know, had never expressed any desire to meet me or my family. That in and of itself is a huge warning sign. In my mind, that means he’s only after one thing: Sex. Again, I apologize for the graphic nature of this column, but some things absolutely need to be discussed. I devised a plan, or maybe I should say I wrote a letter. I addressed it to the young man specifically and said nothing of it to my daughter. While I can’t find the letter, I do remember the general contents of it. It was a threat.
I explained that I understood why a 22-year-old male would be associating with a 16-year-old female. She’s young, beautiful, and enamored with the attention of an older male. He, on the other hand, is looking to take advantage of her sexually. Here was the threat: If I ever found out he had snuck off with her or had been alone with her again, I would immediately go to the police and file statutory rape charges against him. This was his only warning. If you know me, you will probably think this was outside my character. Admittedly, I had never done anything like this before, but we’re talking about my daughter. Anyway, I never heard anything back from the young man.
My daughter came home from work a day or two later and mentioned how her male friend just up and quit work and moved back in with his family in Chattanooga. I kept a poker face and acted mildly curious, as any good dad would do. She mentioned nothing of the letter and neither did I.
Oh, and by the way, he abandoned his bike at work. She was wondering if I could fix it. I said, sure bring it home; I’ll see what I could do. The bike didn’t have a chain and by now the tires were low on air. Every other bike I had bought my daughters laid dormant in the basement. I saw no reason to invest money in a single speed bike which no one would ride. Within a year or two of sitting in the basement, the idea hit me to decorate it for Christmas, thus the Christmas bike was born.
As for my daughter? It was almost 10 years before I told her about the letter. Enough time had passed where there are no longer any feelings for the young man. And she now has a young suitor that her mother and I adore. Oh, and he has a job, a house, a car, an education, and a future.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
