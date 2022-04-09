“Some indeed preach Christ even from envy and strife, and some also from goodwill: The former preach Christ from selfish ambition, not sincerely, supposing to add affliction to my chains; but the latter out of love, knowing that I am appointed for the defense of the gospel. What then? Only that in every way, whether in pretense or in truth, Christ is preached; and in this I rejoice, yes, and will rejoice.” Philippians 1:15-18 (NKJV)
Have you ever heard some bit of news only to disregard it completely, just because of who was sharing it? More than likely the answer is yes, but that brings me to another question. Have you ever done that only to later learn that the news was accurate, even though you had little confidence in the person delivering it?
Those who feel compelled to share information with others may do so with different motives. The message, true or false, may be shared out of vanity, the quest for attention or to feel important. It could also be intended to do harm to someone else. It may generate from a spirit of competition with another or perhaps it’s out of a genuine heart of love.
The apostle here acknowledges those who are preaching the message of Christ, some having impure motives and others from sincerity.
Today is no different than the first century in this regard. There are those preaching Christ out of a pure love for the Savior and genuine concern for others while far too many have made an industry of the gospel as they seem to advance their own kingdom perhaps more than God’s kingdom. One thing is certain, there’s a following of sincere and authentic believers who regularly listen to those who are solid as well as those who fall on the other side of the fence.
What do we say to those who speak of salvation in Christ only, but are ministry merchants serving their own purposes.
Perhaps there’s more than one answer to that question and maybe that’s why the apostle didn’t go there. He did however ask “What then?” Meaning, what can we conclude?
Paul, with a resounding affirmation to the truth, says, it is the message of Christ that does the work, draws the sinner and regenerates the soul to life eternal. We can’t change people’s motives nor can we convict the one listening. Let’s just remember that we have no power in and of ourselves; the power is in the message!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
