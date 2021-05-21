I would like to think I’m perfect, after all, we’ve probably all heard the phrase, “God doesn’t make any junk.”
Or how about the old song, “Everything is beautiful in its own way…”
And, in case you are unaware, I am a trumpet player, such creatures are known for their egos. There are even jokes about it: How did one trumpet player introduce himself to another trumpet player? “Hi, I’m Tim, I can play higher than you.” (With trumpet players it’s all about the range.)
If you’re like me and tend to think of yourself as doing OK in life, it can be challenging when you realize maybe you’re not doing as great as you thought.
In my case, I would like to think all the promises and power of God is flowing in me. Occasionally, there are periods when I understand I have fallen short of God’s glory in the physical realm.
That’s when I turn to the Bible for answers.
This week I had to relook at Mark 4, the parable of the Sower Sows the Word. If you are familiar with it, Jesus tells us there are five things the devil will use to try and stop the Word of God from producing in our lives. They are, as the King James Version puts it (reference Mark 4:17-19):
1) affliction,
2) persecution,
3) the cares of this world,
4) the deceitfulness of riches, and
5) the lusts of other things.
Most of the good, churchgoing Christians I know have overcome the afflictions and persecutions. I mean, if they’ve lasted as a follower of Jesus more than six months, I feel comfortable saying that.
In other words, if you’re offended by someone persecuting you for being a Christian, I doubt you’re going to show your face at church.
It’s one of the other three that bother most Christians: the cares of this world, the deceitfulness of riches or the lusts of other things. Jesus said it this way, “And these are they which are sown among thorns; such as hear the word, and the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lusts of other things entering in, choke the word, and it becometh unfruitful” (Mark 4:18-19).
Notice the phrase, “entering in…” When we allow cares, or the lies of money, or lusts to enter into our hearts, it will choke the Word of God, making it unproductive.
Back to me: I found myself feeling unproductive with the Word of God, so I examined myself in the light of this parable. As I allow other things into my heart, the Word of God becomes less prevalent.
Other things begin to consume my thoughts and imaginations, basically, as Jesus said, choking out the Word of God.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not talking about what some may consider sin, I’m talking about my focus. If I spend more time thinking about the things bothering me instead of thanking the One who provides the answer, it’s like weeds starting to grow in my heart. Or if I am conspiring to get more money, as if more of it will be the solution to my problems, ignoring the One who supplies all my need, it’s like letting thistles grow.
Or maybe it’s something as innocent as being a huge fan of (insert favorite action hero, sports team, television show here). There’s nothing wrong with enjoying an entertaining distraction every now and then, but when your favorite (insert action hero, sports team, television show here, too) becomes your obsession, the Word of God has no room to grow in your heart.
How do I correct the situation? Sow more seed, dig up the weeds and water the plants that are growing.
Sowing more seed is simple: read and meditate on the Word of God, allow it entrance into your heart. An easy way to do this is to allow those who are well versed in the promises of God to speak into your life. But not just any preacher, find someone who believes in the whole counsel of God, that His promises are for today.
Digging up weeds can be a little more challenging, especially if you’ve allowed them to grow into small trees or bushes. In the natural, we can see what happens to a field when it is not mowed regularly: saplings can make it impossible to cut without a bushhog.
The same thing happens in our hearts, if you don’t pull the weeds while they’re young, you may need help once they are rooted.
To water the promises that are growing in your heart is easy: again, just read and meditate on the Word daily. While it was not in the exact same context, the Apostle Paul did refer to the Word as water (reference Ephesians 5:26).
It will work to wash or to water, either one.
Dear Reader, I want you to experience the promises of God to their fullest, but I realize I need to work on me first. The purpose of my column this week was to relay to you the things I do to make the necessary changes in my life.
I know they will work for you, too, once you put them into practice.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.