The faith chapter, Hebrews 11, begins with the phrase, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
The way most Americans speak, we can easily ignore the first word of that sentence, especially those of us living in the South. We assume it’s a colloquialism added by the writer or the interpreter. Such as in “Now listen here!” Many have heard someone reply to an accusation with the phrase. In this example, it’s a throw-away word; the sentence means the same without it. You could say “listen here” with the same enthusiasm and communicate your intent just as easily.
As for Hebrews 11:1, many can read the verse without the word “Now” at the beginning of it and assume it means the same thing. In many respects it does, “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” It still provides a definition that many understand.
But the word “Now” has a purpose. It implies the present, right now, in this moment. It is the “now” word of God that causes faith to rise. Not yesterday’s word, or tomorrow’s word, but the “now” Word.
Which is interesting because as I reread my previous paragraph, I realized I substituted the phrase “word of God” for “faith”.
But it’s hard to separate the “now” Word of God from faith. The two go hand in hand. Or maybe I should say one follows the other: “faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).
It’s simple. Once you hear God for yourself, you will have no trouble believing whatever it is He told you. It may be an understanding of a scripture with which you have been struggling. Or it may be more personal like which job offer to take or which potential spouse to marry.
Regardless, the essence of faith is now. What are you believing in this moment? Or, as my friends from the prophetic camp might say, what are you hearing right now? What is God speaking to you?
Allow me to share a recent experience. It was early in the morning. I was not completely awake but was starting to leave a place of slumber.
As I lay there under the covers, this verse came to me, “But you shall remember the Lord your God: for it is He that gives you power to get wealth” (Deuteronomy 8:18a).
Another thought immediately followed.
It was something I’ve heard in churches for years, “God would never ask you to do something for which He has not equipped you.”
Then I realized I had a promise to stand against that memory-robbing Alzheimer’s disease.
To me it’s just logic, I have been commanded to “remember the Lord.” I can’t do that if my mind isn’t functioning properly. It’s safe to assume it’s God’s will that my mind functions properly and I remember Him. I can’t do that with a mind disease, but now I have a promise straight from Him that I can use to stand against it.
So, if I don’t remember the name of my fifth-grade teacher, it has nothing to do with a disease attacking my brain. It’s simply a reality that I jettisoned that information from my memory. I chose not to remember her anymore (I know it was a lady because I didn’t have any male teachers until junior high school). To me there was absolutely nothing memorable about the fifth grade.
But what I do or don’t remember is not the point. The point is I heard a Word from the Lord, a now Word, something on which I can base my faith.
And whether you believe I heard from God or not is irrelevant. You cannot build your faith on what someone else has heard; you must build it on what you hear, what God is speaking directly to you.
“But God doesn’t talk to me like that,” some may say, “I’ve never heard His voice.”
I would contend you are either not listening for Him or don’t believe He will speak to you.
To which I would add, “without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that comes to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Hebrews 11:6).
If you don’t believe He will speak to you, lead you and guide you, He never will. We live this life by faith. We believe and walk in it. Before you can hear from God, you must believe that He is speaking, and you are hearing.
Instead of thinking you don’t believe He speaks, I would rather assume you are just unlearned or inexperienced in listening to God. Hearing and understanding His voice takes time and maturity. A baby may recognize its mother's voice and respond with its attention, but it must first grow and mature before it can hear, understand, and obey. First, you must learn to hear.
And if I can offer any advice, it’s this, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10a).
