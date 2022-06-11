Dear Reader, today’s column is somewhat a continuation of the articles I have written over the past two weeks (previous columns are available for online subscribers at https://www.dailypostathenian.com/community/religion/) where I wrote about sin, righteousness and condemnation. Those were necessary to lay the groundwork for today’s column. Instead of focusing on the goodness or promises of God, I wrote about the nature of man. There were some that didn’t understand. Thinking back on those columns …
Writing about sin; I wonder if some think I’m trying to control them through the definitions I use? I didn’t point to the Ten Commandments and the law as absolute. Nor did I dismiss them outright. I used a more esoteric approach; I used a New Testament scripture.
Paul wrote, “… whatsoever is not of faith is sin” (Romans 14:23b).
Keeping it in context, Paul was giving guidance on how the first century Christians should behave around each other when it came to meat offered to idols. This was apparently creating a division in the church. (We can see similarities in modern-day vegans, vegetarians, and meat eaters, making it more relevant.) Some thought it wasn’t appropriate to eat meat offered to idols, while others thought it didn’t matter whatsoever. Paul concluded everything we do, must be done in faith.
Hence, if we believe it to be sin, to us it is sin. If we can do it with a clean conscience, then to us it is not sin.
But the real issue isn’t what we do or don’t do. The real issue is our relationship with God.
The devil will use sin to separate us from God. His tools are guilt, shame, and condemnation.
If we do something contrary to our conscience (I’m not talking big sins, I’m talking about sneaking a potato chip when we think we should be fasting), Satan will immediately point out our weakness and short fall, “How could God possibly love you? You can’t control yourself with such a simple thing.”
If we’re not diligent to guard against it, our own conscience will soon side with the devil and we’ll go to beating ourselves up, “Why did I do that? It seems I have no control over my flesh. Have mercy on me, Lord.”
We run and hide from the Lord instead of running to Him.
That’s just what the devil wants. He wants to keep us from turning to God at all costs. But that’s not what God wants for us.
Instead, He wants us to “… come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
For a lot of Christians, that’s counterintuitive. Or maybe I should say, that’s just human nature. Adam and Eve hid from God after they sinned.
“Adam and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God amongst the trees of the garden” (Genesis 3:8b).
Our tendency is to run from God instead of running to Him.
When you understand your position in God’s righteousness, perhaps then it will be easier to turn to the throne of grace in times of trouble.
Just as God came looking for Adam and Eve, He’s looking for you, too. There is no sin that can separate you from the love of God.
“Who is he who condemns? It is Christ who died, yes, who is risen, who is also at the right hand of God, who also intercedes for us” (Romans 8:34 (MEV).
God is not holding sin against you.
“God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not counting their sins against them” (2 Corinthians 5:19 (MEV).
When God looks at you, He is looking through the eyes of Jesus and He sees no sin. The sin price has already been paid. All He sees now is His child standing in His righteousness.
“God made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Corinthians 5:21 (MEV).
Jesus became sin and we became the righteousness of God.
Allow me to give you a working definition of righteousness: It’s the ability to stand in the presence of God without any sense of fear, guilt, or condemnation. It’s the ability to come before His throne boldly. It’s knowing that we are His children, and He finds no fault in us. All our faults were put on Jesus; He paid that price. We can walk free of sin, guilt, and condemnation and walk into the glorious liberty of the children of God.
I suspect some will read this and sigh, “I wish it were so for me, but you don’t know the sin I’ve committed. You don’t understand the depravity I’ve lived.”
Do you think the sacrifice of Jesus was insufficient to address your sin? Does He need to die again just for you? No! There is nothing, no thing that can separate you from the love of God. Unless …
You are determined to declare yourself unworthy and continue to run from God.
Don’t get me wrong. He will do everything He can to get you to change your position. He wants you to turn to Him, not from Him. He wants your companionship, your time, and your attention. But He will not override your free will. He’s looking for children not robots.
Dear Reader, decide today that you will believe the scripture that declares you the righteousness of God (reference 2 Corinthians 5:21). Remind the devil that he is a liar. Walk into the freedom from sin that is granted us through the grace of our Heavenly Father and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
