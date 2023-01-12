God Promises to Guide Our Way
Isaiah 48:3-8a, 17
But there is a difference with earlier explanations of this unique attribute of God. In earlier statements (Isaiah 41:22; 42:9; 43:9) that statement is in contrast to the idols and idolaters in Israel (Isaiah 46:9). Here it concerns the prophecy of the LORD in view of the apostacy and hardening of Israel.
He has declared and proclaimed that He will bring salvation (Isaiah 48:3). But the people did not want to bow their necks to obey Him. There is no place for Him in their minds (Isaiah 48:4). (Kingcomments)
“Former things” are here contrasted with the “new things” of Isaiah 48:6. Two cycles of prophecy seem to be intended — one of comparatively ancient date, the other quite fresh — both equally showing forth the power of God and his infinite superiority to the idols.
It is difficult to determine what the two cycles of prophecy are. German theologian Franz Delitzsch suggests that “the former things are the events experienced by the people from the very earliest times down to the times of Cyrus,” while “the new things embrace the redemption of Israel from Babylonian captivity, the glorification of the people in the midst of a world of nations converted to the God of Israel, and the creation of a new heaven and a new earth.” (Pulpit Commentaries)
As controversial as they may sound, the comments of Dr. Thomas Constable are factual nonetheless, “The people of Israel, like all people, resisted trust in a sovereign God, preferring rather to make their gods in their own image and so control them. People are by nature like animals, in that they often refuse to go a certain way, simply because their Master wants them to go that way. The ‘neck of iron’ pictures unwillingness to bow in submission. The ‘brazen forehead’ represents an opinionated person with a closed mind, or a shameless person who persists in sin.”
Thusly, it is in verse 6 that we see how God directed His people to consider carefully what He had just revealed, and they would have to admit that it was true.
It was important that they come to a clear understanding of His ways because He was making other predictions about the future (namely, King Cyrus, the nation’s return from exile, the coming Servant). They needed to know that He is in charge and that He is dependable.
What He revealed was hidden, in that its time and method of fulfillment were not specific, but the content itself was clear enough, having been revealed generally before (reference Genesis 15:18-21; Deuteronomy 30:1-5).
On to verse 7, we should note that what God was predicting was brand new; it was not something He had revealed previously. His people had not heard this specific prediction before. Moses or another prophet had not revealed it. God chose when to reveal it as well as what to reveal.
The notable American scholar and distinguished professor of Old Testament at Asbury Theological Seminary John N. Oswalt commented, “It (predictive prophecy) is given not so we can know the future, but as confirmatory evidence that we can and should trust God.”
Lastly, with regards to verse 8, the Israelites had not listened to the message that predictive prophecy was to teach them.
They did not welcome the idea that God could surprise them and so keep them trusting Him. Instead, they wanted to know the future so they would not have to trust Him. R
ebellion against God is part of human nature. They did not know what He was going to do, but He (Jehovah God, Yahweh) knew their hearts and what they, inevitably, would do!
In conclusion, we can see that God by the prophet sends His people a gracious message for their support and comfort under their affliction. The preface to this message is both awful and encouraging (Isaiah 48:17): Thus saith Jehovah, the eternal God, thy Redeemer, that has often been so, that has engaged to be so, and will be faithful to the engagement, for he is the Holy One, that cannot deceive, the Holy One of Israel, that will not deceive them. The same words that introduce the law, and give authority to that, introduce the promise, and give validity to that: “I am the Lord thy God, whom thou mayest depend upon as in relation to thee and in covenant with thee.”
The phenomenal theologian Matthew Henry goes on to comment, “Here is the good work which God undertakes to fulfill in them. He that is their Redeemer, in order to that, will be, (1) Their instructor: ‘I am thy God that teaches thee to profit, that is, teaches thee such things as are profitable for thee, things that belong to thy peace.’ By this, God shows himself to be a God in covenant with us, by his teaching us (Hebrews 8:10; 8:11); and none teaches like him, for he gives an understanding. Whom God redeems he teaches; whom he designs to deliver out of their afflictions he first teaches to profit by their afflictions, makes them partakers of his holiness, for that is the profit for which he chastens us, Hebrews 12:10. (2) Their guide: He leads them to the way and in the way by which they should go. He not only enlightens their eyes, but directs their steps. By his grace he leads them in the way of duty, by his providence he leads them in the way of deliverance. Happy are those that are under such a guidance!” Amen!! So let it be Lord Jesus. So let it be!
