Here we have another narrative. The previous narrative described the extreme presumption as well as cruelty of the princes; for they cast the holy Prophet into a pit, where he sank in the mire (verse 6). On this occasion, King Zedekiah sent for Jeremiah to come to him in the Temple (actually, the court of the Temple; for it was not lawful for the king to enter into the Sanctuary, and the court is often called the Temple). (Calvin)
Zedekiah retained some fear of God. Likewise, he showed some regard for the Prophet; although he was unwilling to submit to God, and to follow the counsels of the Prophet. He was, therefore, suspended, as it were, between two opinions. But it is probable that he entertained some hope because he had saved the life of Jeremiah that he might, then, have thought that God was pacified, or that God would remit to some degree the severity of the impending judgment, being overcome by an alien nation. Hence Zedekiah, when he had relieved the holy Prophet, and fed him during the scarcity of food, thought that this service was acceptable to God. But he was mistaken in thinking this to be a kind of exemption from danger. Hence, then it was that he sent for the Prophet; he expected some favorable answer, even that God’s wrath was pacified, or at least minimized.
“If thou wilt assuredly go forth” (verse 17) — Literally, “If going thou wilt go,” a Hebrew idiom or expression of emphasis (example, “raining cats and dogs”). The prophet places before the king the alternative of surrender and safety, resistance and destruction, and leaves him to make his choice. Or in other words, place the burden on the king’s shoulders (another idiom, of sorts). (Commentary for English Readers)
Bible commentator Matthew Henry stated that Jeremiah was not forthwith to repeat the warnings of the Babylonian invasion (read initial warning Jeremiah 37:1-10), which seemed only to endanger his own life, and to add to the king’s guilt, but asked whether he feared to do the will of God. The less men fear God, the more they fear men; often they dare not act according to their own judgments and consciences.
“I am afraid of the Jews” — The special form of fear was characteristic of the weak and vacillating king. It was not enough to know that his life would be safe. Would he also be saved from the insults of his own subjects who had already deserted to the enemy? These were the very friends and followers of the prophet who had acted on his advice (Jeremiah 21:9). The king, who had shrunk from Jeremiah’s rebukes (Jeremiah 37:19), could not, for very shame, expose himself to the derision of others. It is likely that Zedekiah feared more than mere derision — outrage, death, mutilation, such as Saul feared at the hands of the Philistines (1 Samuel 31:4). (Ellicott)
It is in verse 20 that Jeremiah assures King Zedekiah that what he feared would not happen if he surrendered. He also urged the king to obey the Lord and surrender, so that things would go well with him. But did the king listen? Let us read further and find out!
If Zedekiah kept refusing to give himself up, the Lord promised that all the women in the palace would end up as the property of the enemy officers. It was customary for a conquering king to take over the harem of his defeated foe (reference 2 Samuel 16:21-22). These women would curse Zedekiah for allowing his friends to mislead him. They would use the words — that Jeremiah here composed or perhaps quoted from a traditional Song of Solomon — about being betrayed and deserted by friends (observe Jeremiah 20:10; Psalm 41:9; 69:14; Obadiah 1:7). While the king delayed, his officers would get away. What had happened to Jeremiah physically (Jeremiah 38:6) would happen to Zedekiah politically, militarily, and spiritually; both were, as we would say, “stuck in the mud.” (Constable)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
