If you have read any of my previous columns or heard me speak at church, you know one of my favorite topics is faith. It’s probably because faith is so integral to our Christianity as well as our daily walk. Without it, it’s impossible to please God (reference Hebrews 11:6), but with it, all things are possible (reference Mark 9:23). It’s how the just live (reference Habakkuk 2:2, Romans 1:17, Galatians 3:11, and Hebrews 10:38) and how we move mountains (reference Mark 11:23). If you ask me to teach on faith, I’ll jump at the chance.
By the way, when I write my columns, I receive no input from an editor or publisher. I write as I’m led of the Lord. And if I don’t particularly feel led, I just write what’s on my heart. This column is a “what’s on my heart” kind of column. And what’s on my heart today is one of the prime tenets of faith: Faith is voice activated.
There are numerous examples and scriptures that support this premise, but the passage I want to use today is found in Romans 10 and is summarized in the phrase “… with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:10b (MEV]).
Before I dive deeper into the subject, allow me to give you the verse with a little more context:
“But the righteousness which is based on faith says, Do not say in your heart, ‘Who will ascend into heaven?’ (that is, to bring Christ down) or ‘Who will descend into the deep?’ (that is, to bring Christ up from the dead). But what does it say? ‘The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart.’ This is the word of faith that we preach: that if you confess with your mouth Jesus is Lord, and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved, for with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:6-10 (MEV]).
Our salvation is based on two things: What we believe and what we say. Believing in the heart is a good thing, but it’s not the only thing. The devils believe and tremble (reference James 2:19). Faith requires action. And that action can be simply speaking it out loud, as is the case with your salvation.
Almost everyone remembers the moment they became born again. They were marked. Something happened that changed them forever. They may not know the exact date or the exact time, but they know they were changed. They became born again spiritually.
The one ingredient in everyone’s salvation was the words, spoken in faith, about the Lordship of Jesus in their lives.
It may have been a cry, “Jesus, help me. I can’t do it without You.” Or a simple prayer, “Jesus, I surrender.”
Regardless, you believed in your heart, and you were prompted to speak, either internally by a leading of the Holy Spirit or externally by a minister of the Gospel, your salvation.
Don’t misunderstand me, believing is good and right. You must have the proper believing to know what to say. But once you have heard the gospel, or a message of salvation, then it is up to you to speak the words towards it.
It’s like going to the grocery store. You have a car, and you know the car will take you to the grocery store, but until you get into that car and drive it, you will not get there. You can believe there’s a grocery store across town. You can believe that your car will get you there. But until you get in the car and drive to the grocery store, you will not go anywhere.
Faith is the same way. It is important to believe in your heart, but Romans 10:10 tells us confession is made toward salvation. It is our confession that takes us towards what we are believing God for, just as a car takes us to the store. You must speak what you believe, or, as the title says, faith is voice activated.
And in case you are wondering what you can believe God for, beyond your salvation, allow me to leave you with this definition of salvation as provided in the Dake’s Annotated Reference Bible:
“Salvation is the all-inclusive word of the gospel, gathering into itself all the redemptive acts and processes. Used 119 times in the Old Testament. There are seven Greek and Hebrew words for salvation. They are used 388 times and are translated by 23 English words, some with various endings, which mean salvation, deliverance, save, health, help, welfare, safety, victory, Savior, defend, avenge, rescue, and preserve.”
Find the promise of God, Dear Reader, that applies to your circumstance. Believe God for it, but remember, it’s your confession that will take you to it. After all, faith is voice activated.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
