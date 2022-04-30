“To the saints and faithful brethren in Christ who are at Colosse; Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. We give thanks to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you, because of the hope which is laid up in heaven, of which you heard before in the word of truth of the gospel, … that you may walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of the Lord,” — Colossians 1:2-5, 10
As we continue our thoughts on faith vs works, how can we fail to see that within Christianity there are several elements that make the faithful child of God?
Within the verses above many things are listed as necessary to be pleasing to God. We will start at the beginning to mention these items.
1. The term saint — a reference to living Christians, not to dead saints, however there are references to dead saints also in the Word of God. But here, we notice that we as Christians are referred to as saints. Saints — sacred, pure, blameless, religious, consecrated, most holy, (Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance).
2. The term grace, which we have already discussed and know that we are saved by the grace of God. Grace — benefit or favor (Strong’s). God shows undeserving favor upon those who seek to know Him and makes peace with those who are receptive to His will.
3. Then we have the term hope, which in another article a verse was quoted showing how we are saved by our hope. Hope will lead us to heaven. Hope — to anticipate, (usually with pleasure), expectation, confidence, trust (Strong’s).
4. Hearing the Word of Truth — this should be easily understood to mean that we understand the Word of God, the Bible, as God meant for it to be understood.
5. a. Walk worthy of the Lord, b. fully pleasing Him, c. being fruitful in every good work, are all three saying the same thing three different ways. As we have discussed, we are to work out our own salvation. We are to live our lives in accordance to the will of God. To refrain from sin and to live holy lives with love for others.
6. Increasing in the knowledge of the Lord — learning and understanding more of God’s Word as we mature.
Above we have several items necessary to grow and mature as a Christian. Who are we to say that any of these are not necessary in order to be pleasing to God?
There is a great lack in the Christian’s faith to fail to apply any of these to our life as a child of God. It seems that perhaps there are some who may be trying to see how little in our faith that we can get by with in our relationship with God.
There are those who may say that works are not necessary, but I want to suggest that all are necessary to be pleasing to God.
“We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers; remembering without ceasing your work of faith, labor of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ in the sight of our God and Father” — I Thessalonians 1:2-3
The apostle Paul is the author of this book and he is stressing the congregation’s work of faith, labor of love and patience of hope. All three of these are works the individual members of the church is doing.
1. The work of faith causes one to worship God, live a holy life, refrain oneself from sinning.
2. Labor of love causes all types of actions for the benefit of others. One example of a labor of love is a mother’s love for her child. She will be up all hours of the night, change diapers, either breastfeed or preparing bottles for the baby and dedicates her life to the child. A father dedicates his life to providing food and necessities for the family. In the church there are many examples of the labor of love. It may be providing transportation for someone to attend worship or teaching a Bible class or perhaps making a dish of food for the needy or someone sick.
3. Patience of hope causes one to endure hardships with faithfulness to God, as in the example of Job. Also patience may mean that we endure persecution and wrong doings done to us.
“We are bound to thank God always for you, brethren, as it is fitting, because your faith grows exceedingly, and the love of every one of you abounds towards each other, so that we ourselves boast of you among the churches of God for your patience and faith in all your persecutions and tribulations that you endure, which is manifest evidence of the righteous judgment of God, that you may be counted worthy of the kingdom of God, for which you also suffer” — II Thessalonians 1:3-5
It really seems redundant to me to emphasize what the Word of God states in easy to understand language. These verses are talking about the actions of our faith and of our love with the endurance or patience of the same.
To endure persecutions and tribulations are actions and works of faith. If you are cursing and swearing and threatening a person you are not enduring. To endure is to be like Jesus as He hung on the cross, and Stephen as he was stoned to death, even James who was put to death with the sword, and the Apostle Paul who suffered prison, beatings, shipwrecks and so many other things on behalf of Christ with a gracious attitude.
We dare not to undervalue faith and trust in God. Our faith must remain strong and even able to increase as we mature. We are totally dependent upon the grace of God and our Lord Jesus Christ for His blessings and favor.
Our hope helps us to live faithfully each day as we are desiring to enter into heaven. Our faithfulness to God is manifested in our obedience and works. Worship is a requirement or a work of faith.
Will you please come worship with us?
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.