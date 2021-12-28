Many people of the world, and even Christians seem to be uncertain as to how God speaks today to His followers. I dare say that most of Christianity is not really familiar with the word of God to any great extent, as to be able to prove anything one way or the other. We seem to be living in an age when we do more listening to the preachers and teachers of the word, while ignoring any study of the Bible for ourselves. We surely are trusting of these spiritual leaders. This can be similar to trusting some of our politicians. Jesus warned about trusting the teachers of His day.
“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves,” Matthew 7:15.
There are literally dozens of warnings against false teachers and false prophets claiming to represent God and His message. However, we seem ready to receive a new revelation, a new teaching or new doctrine.
Nov. 18, 1978, recorded in history for us is the Jim Jones massacre in which over 900 men, women, and children committed mass suicide. Mr. Jones was their spiritual leader. He misrepresented the word of God for his own power and benefit. He was a false prophet to say the least. He was also very immoral as a sexual pervert. He was married and had a wife, but convinced her to accept his infidelity as he had relations with several women of the congregation. Also, he convinced his followers to sell all their properties and homes and for them to move to Central America where a compound was purchased for all them to live on. Investigations were being conducted on him. Even a senator flew down for a personal view of what was happening. Things came to a head and all the people drank Kool Aid with a mixture of poison that killed them all.
There is no such thing as liberalism being taught in Christianity in our modern day denominationalism. However, quite the reverse is true, but you never hear it taught from our pulpits. Liberalism teaches that the Bible is a changing document that allows changes in doctrine and in morality depending upon our societies acceptance or rejection of such.
“And exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints,” Jude, verse 3.
Here we are taught that the faith has been documented and recorded and meant for eternality. We must contend, put forth great effort to keep the faith pure. Our faith has been recorded and delivered to the saints, the early church, once for all time. It applies to all future generations. It is not to be modified, changed, or ignored.
With little controversy, the above is being mocked at by modern-day preachers. Some claim the inspiration of God; others claim that God has spoken to them and are told to deliver a message to the congregation — usually a financial challenge of seed sowing or something similar. I would like to ask of them if this is a literal voice they hear like in a conversation or something else. The Bible teaches that the Bible is complete and there is no future revelations. We must use caution on who we listen to.
“God, who at various times and in various ways spoke in times past to the fathers by the prophets, has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, and through also He made the worlds; who being in the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when He had Himself purged our sins, sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high,” Hebrews 1:1-3.
The above verses teach that God speaks today through Jesus Christ, His Son. Now, I am not limiting the power of God as I say this. God Himself has revealed how He speaks to His children. This eliminates any and all other ways of communication. I do not believe that God speaks to us in our dreams or subconsciously or any other way except through His word, the Bible. There have been no inspired writers since the completion of the New Testament, around 70 AD. Otherwise, we could all claim to be inspired by God with a new revelation. Who could prove us wrong? I can disprove this wrong by the word of God through the Bible. It would be very beneficial for us to look up references on false teachers and false prophets and to read each one, but time and space only allows for just a few examples.
“Now the Spirit speaks expressly, that in the later times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth,” I Timothy 4:1-3.
Look at this passage of scripture. These things have already come to pass. We can see teaching of this going on in our society.
“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables,” II Timothy 4:2-3.
If you cannot see all these things happening, something is very wrong. God only speaks to us today through His word. Again, this is His own statement. I am not limiting the power of God. We are trying to understand the message of God and properly understand it according to His intentions for us. God’s truth is all that we are seeking. Please come worship with us as we seek to worship in spirit and in truth.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
