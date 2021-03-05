Yahweh, the God of the Holy Bible, is the creator of all things, the one true God. And He was known by the humans He created, even in fellowship with them. How then did we get to the point of many religions with the belief in many gods? The following is in no way exhaustive, but rather a quick blurb and differentiation on the matter.
The false belief of the ancients was that there were many creator-type gods equal to that of Yahweh (The LORD, God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob) in which they all carried their own developed myths and pantheons, but how did all this come about?
The ancients evolved into polytheism from monotheism based on Genesis 6, and then further at the tower of babel (Genesis 11) when rebellious mankind was dispersed as a judgement and divided to lesser gods. Yahweh then elected Israel as His portion/inheritance among humanity. Later, the gods would become hostile towards the Lord, being filled with pride as these people groups assigned to them began to worship them and ascribe them equal to Yahweh (Psalm 82). This all, of course, happened after the fall of mankind in the Garden of Eden when the original angelic rebel, Satan, tempted the first humans, Adam and Eve, to disobey Yahweh and sin (Genesis 3).
The ancient peoples began to believe that the real world was the realm of the gods, and the world they lived in was only an emanation from the gods with no real existence of their own. They thought the seasons and cosmic signs were all just emanations of the gods, as well. That’s why many natural phenomenons (season changes, the sun, cities and their patron gods, etc.) are characterized as gods (Zeus/Baal, god of the sky/lightning/thunder, the Baal cycle, Athena, the patron god of Athens, Greece, Ashteroth/Aphrodite, goddess of love/sex, etc.).
Further, they believed the gods had no purpose other than survival, dominion, pleasure (all very human-inspired traits) and so on among their peers. The gods that had human devotees provided a means to them to help the gods achieve these things via a plethora of sacrifices. In turn, the gods would bless them with provision, fertility or you name it.
Yahweh, on the other hand, is in a class all His own. These lesser gods are created and not almighty (we know them as angels), but Yahweh is eternal and uncreated. No beginning and no ending. He is the Most High and omnipotent! He has need of nothing. His realm is real and so is the natural world that we inhabit, and we are made in His image.
His sacrifices differ on this wise: We seek not to appease Him or help Him compete, but by His mercy, He allowed animals to replace man in the penalty of death for his sins, and therefore allowing us access back into the sacred space of which He occupies. However, since animals are not on the same level as a conscious human being and because sin abounds, separating us from Him and His sacred space, the price of human sin and animal sacrifice do not equate.
Therefore, He came as a man, never sinned, and died, taking our place in the penalty of our sin. In this, Yahweh was both just and love. Then He rose from the dead on the third day. Finally, when He ascended back into Heaven, He forever presents His blood and scars as an abiding sacrifice and continual access to Him and His sacred space.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.