The New Testament Church is a divine institution. It was established by God, through Jesus Christ. The church was prophesied within the Old Testament.
Jesus promised to build His church and the gates of hell could not prevail against it, Matthew 16:18. Hell and Satan cannot shut down the worship of the church. Perhaps the latest history of Satan shutting down the church is the Covid-19 situation in which an attempt was made to shut down all churches of Christianity. We at Riceville Church of Christ never missed a Sunday. A lot of our membership chose not to come, but we never shut our doors for worship on Sunday mornings. We did modify our gatherings some in that the Sunday evening classes were cancelled temporarily as well as Wednesday evenings. However, after a month, these were back to normal meeting times just smaller attendance numbers.
Jesus said He would build His Church. He purchased it with His own blood, Acts 20:28. Jesus now has all authority as He now sits at the right hand of God and is now head of the church, Ephesians 1:22-23. The church is not a physical building, though we do meet in buildings at various places. The church is a spiritual kingdom spread throughout the earth, Acts 1:8. Throughout the earth, Christianity has an influence upon governments and people of the earth. There is a moral code, a difference between right and wrong. God will hold the nations accountable as well as the individual person. God will do this in His own timing.
The church is made up of baptized believers, Acts 2:36-47. The Lord adds to the church daily those who are being saved. We are called out of the world to be a living sacrifice to God through self-control of the use of our bodies, speech, actions, and thoughts, Romans 12:1-2. The church is one church - meaning not divided. We are all to speak the same things and to have the same mind, to be in complete unity through knowledge of the Word, I Corinthians 1:10. There are to be no divisions (or schisms) in the church, I Corinthians 12:25. We are baptized into the body, which is the church, I Corinthians 12:13. There is neither Jew nor Gentile, slave nor free, male nor female, but all have the same requirements of baptism into Christ, to become the children of God through our faith, Galatians 3:26-29. We are recognized as Abraham’s seed and heirs to the promise given to Abraham.
I know I have referred to a lot of scripture above. Please take time to read each reference. The church is not a denomination. A denomination means: A group having a distinctive interpretation of a religious faith and usually its own organization. Denominations are branches of the church. These are separate, distinctive and different from each other, usually in direct opposition to each other on doctrines and practices.
The New Testament teachings always call for a unity of faith, doctrine, and practice. Paul taught the same things wherever he traveled. The apostles all taught the same things. Denominationalism is not part of the New Testament Church, but is in opposition to it. The church existed long before the denominations were born out of rebellion to Catholicism. Not that I am approving of Catholicism. The first Pope was appointed in 606 AD. Boniface the III was the first pope in Rome. Before this, the church existed almost 600 years, but through corruption and a desire for power the Catholic Church was born. Catholic means universal church, which is a correct term. The Lord’s church is universal, but is not the catholic church.
The church can only be united through a knowledge of the Word of God and commitment to abide by its teachings, doctrine and examples, and practices given in the New Testament. We seldom hear of preaching trying to unite Christianity together on the Word of God. Yet unity of faith is emphasized over and over again in the Word. It is a very serious matter to divide the Lord’s church. We are to reason together. Meaning to reason with God. God has left instructions on what to believe, how to worship, and how we are to live our lives in order to be pleasing to Him.
We must know the Word of God. You cannot depend on what the preacher says. My word is not good enough. You must search the scripture to see if what I say is true, Acts 17:11.
The Apostle Paul gave serious warnings, “For I know that after my departure savage wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock. Also from among yourselves men will rise up, speaking perverse things, to draw away disciples after themselves. Therefore watch, and remember that for three years I did not cease to warn everyone night and day with tears,” Acts 21:29-31.
Jesus also warned of false prophets.
“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves,” Matthew 7:15.
There are literally dozens and dozens of warnings throughout the New Testament concerning false teachers of the New Testament Church. We as Christians must strive to be true to the Word of God. We live in a society which is accepting of all faiths and all denominations. This goes contrary to the teachings of the New Testament. We are taught that everyone is going to heaven. Everyone is saved, as long as you believe that Jesus is the Son of God. This statement seems to cover a multitude of errors concerning our worship to God, what we believe and understand about the teachings of the Bible, and our daily living.
We must throw away our Manuals of Faith, Books of Discipline, Creed Books and anything else that causes division within the church. We can only be united through a knowledge of the Word of truth, the Bible. The Bible is the inspired Word of God, not these other writings of man.
Please come worship with us as we seek only the truth of God’s Word. Our classes are open to discussions with questions, and comments are welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.