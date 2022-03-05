Hello friend and welcome to the spring quarter of the International Sunday School Lessons Series!
For the months of March, April, and May, we will embark upon a new study with the theme, “God Frees and Redeems!” Truly, all who know the Lord Jesus Christ as “their personal” Savior (emphasis mine) appreciate the redemption that is available through Him because of His shed blood and the freedom His sacrificial act ensures.
In fact, we can say that “under the old agreement almost everything was cleansed by sprinkling it with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins.” (Hebrews 9:22, The Living Bible)
We will explore and gain a better understanding of this concept through Liberating Passover (Unit 1), Liberating Gospels (Unit 2) and Liberating Letters (Unit 3). Be inspired!
The book of Ezra is the continuation of the second book of Chronicles, although there are seventy years in between. This is shown by the fact that the first three verses of Ezra are almost identical to the closing verses of 2 Chronicles (Ezra 1:1; 2 Chronicles 36:22). With the transportation into exile, “the times of the Gentiles” have begun (Luke 21:24) and for Israel, the period of “Lo-Ammi”, which means “not My people” (Hosea 1:9) has come to play. Since that time, after 538 B.C., God has handed over the throne of the earth to the nations (Daniel 2:37).
In the history of God with His people and the earth, we see a new point of view in Ezra. There we see the intervention of grace for a remnant that God brings back from captivity to the land. The return from Babylon is not accompanied by signs and miracles, as was the case with the exodus from Egypt. We see no staff to perform miracles, no cloud guide, no mediator, no provisions from the storehouses of heaven from which the manna is raining. In the book of Ezra, God does not act visibly, but in providence, behind the scenes. He acknowledges the new state of affairs and uses heathen rulers to carry out His plans (hence, “the times of the Gentiles”). The remnant does not go to work in view of God’s dominion over the earth. That is still the future. What is there is the power of faith. What they do, they do in faith, in trust in God, whatever the circumstances!
Friend, can you say, “no matter my situation, no matter my circumstances, ‘I trust the providential protection and provision of a sovereign, all-wise, trustworthy, God?”
That is why this book is full of instruction for us who live in circumstances that are in many ways like those of the remnant then. They use what they have and they do what they can, but they don’t moderate what they don’t have and can’t do. God’s people have God’s Word and they use it. (King comments)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.