Hello friend and welcome to the spring quarter of the International Sunday School Lessons Series!

For the months of March, April, and May, we will embark upon a new study with the theme, “God Frees and Redeems!” Truly, all who know the Lord Jesus Christ as “their personal” Savior (emphasis mine) appreciate the redemption that is available through Him because of His shed blood and the freedom His sacrificial act ensures.

In fact, we can say that “under the old agreement almost everything was cleansed by sprinkling it with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins.” (Hebrews 9:22, The Living Bible)

We will explore and gain a better understanding of this concept through Liberating Passover (Unit 1), Liberating Gospels (Unit 2) and Liberating Letters (Unit 3). Be inspired!

Babylonian

Captivity Ends

Ezra 1:1-8, 11; 2:64-70

I. Divine Permission to Go Home (Ezra 1:1-4) “Now in the first year of Cyrus” is meant to be understood as the first year of his sovereignty over the Jews, or 538 B.C.

The book of Ezra is the continuation of the second book of Chronicles, although there are seventy years in between. This is shown by the fact that the first three verses of Ezra are almost identical to the closing verses of 2 Chronicles (Ezra 1:1; 2 Chronicles 36:22). With the transportation into exile, “the times of the Gentiles” have begun (Luke 21:24) and for Israel, the period of “Lo-Ammi”, which means “not My people” (Hosea 1:9) has come to play. Since that time, after 538 B.C., God has handed over the throne of the earth to the nations (Daniel 2:37).

In the history of God with His people and the earth, we see a new point of view in Ezra. There we see the intervention of grace for a remnant that God brings back from captivity to the land. The return from Babylon is not accompanied by signs and miracles, as was the case with the exodus from Egypt. We see no staff to perform miracles, no cloud guide, no mediator, no provisions from the storehouses of heaven from which the manna is raining. In the book of Ezra, God does not act visibly, but in providence, behind the scenes. He acknowledges the new state of affairs and uses heathen rulers to carry out His plans (hence, “the times of the Gentiles”). The remnant does not go to work in view of God’s dominion over the earth. That is still the future. What is there is the power of faith. What they do, they do in faith, in trust in God, whatever the circumstances!

Friend, can you say, “no matter my situation, no matter my circumstances, ‘I trust the providential protection and provision of a sovereign, all-wise, trustworthy, God?”

That is why this book is full of instruction for us who live in circumstances that are in many ways like those of the remnant then. They use what they have and they do what they can, but they don’t moderate what they don’t have and can’t do. God’s people have God’s Word and they use it. (King comments)

II. God’s Coalition of the Willing (Ezra 1:5-8) Those who remained in Babylon contributed to the rebuilding project in Jerusalem. In particular, the stolen temple artifacts were brought to Mithredath, the treasurer, who carefully recorded the inventory and counted out the items to Sheshbazzar, the prince of Judah (verse 8). The inventory included over 5,000 items (1:11). Many of the items were pots and pans; they were used in the temple and therefore “holy” symbols of God’s covenant dealings with his people. The NIV Grace and Truth Study Bible would have us to know that the God who cares for the little things, like sparrows (Matthew 6:26), is here portrayed as the God of “pots and pans.”

III. The Countless Blessings of Ordinary Workers (Ezra 1:11) The separate items listed in verses 9 and 10 total 2,499. However, the total for all the articles given in verse 11 is 5,400. It is likely that verses 9 and 10 list only the larger and more important items that were transported back to Jerusalem. (NKJV Study Bible)

IV. A Time of Affliction Followed by a Time of Increase (Ezra 2:64-70) Simply stated, some of the pilgrims (returnees) remained in Jerusalem (verse 68) after the return, and some went to their ancestral towns (Ezra 2:70).

Central Text: And some of the chief of the fathers, when they came to the house of the Lord which is at Jerusalem, offered freely for the house of God to set it up in his place — Ezra 2:68.

Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.

