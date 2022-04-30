I am not a fisherman, nor have I ever claimed or pretended to be one.
But growing up on the coast of Virginia, with bodies of water in just about any direction, eventually someone is going to take you fishing. It was elementary school summer camp for me.
I didn’t have a rod and reel; I just had an old cane fishing pole. I didn’t look as cool as the other kids, but I did catch just as big a fish as anyone else.
The interesting thing about a cane fishing pole: There is no casting involved. You simply put your baited hook and bobber in the water and wait for movement.
If you’re using a rod and reel, the technique is somewhat different. You can fish much farther from shore, but you have to learn to cast.
As for me, I wasn’t too good at it. No one in my family fished. None of my friends fished. I never developed the passion for fishing like some I’ve met over the years have.
Consequently, I never learned to cast a fishing lure.
But I did learn to cast my cares. Or, as Peter wrote, “Cast all your care upon Him, because He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7 (MEV).
It’s a verse that makes for a great bumper sticker or cross stitch to hang in your bathroom, but what does it really mean? And how does one learn to “cast their cares on Him?”
The first thing to do to help us understand this verse is to read it in context. Let’s back up a few verses, see what it says and then read a few verses past it.
“Likewise you younger ones, submit yourselves to the elders. Yes, all of you be submissive one to another and clothe yourselves with humility, because ‘God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.’ Humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time. Cast all your care upon Him, because He cares for you. Be sober and watchful, because your adversary the devil walks around as a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Resist him firmly in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world” — 1 Peter 5:5-9 (MEV)
If we’re going to follow Peter’s instruction, we must first submit ourselves to those over us in the faith. How do you submit? Simply do what they tell you to do.
It was years ago, the pastor of the church I attended wanted all the church’s musicians, of which I was one, to get certified to minister at the prison. He wanted to have live music when he preached.
I was obedient and got the requisite training. The first time we pulled into the prison parking lot, I remember thinking, “The pastor has missed God, I am not supposed to be here.” However, the pastor knew exactly what he was doing.
Eventually, I took over the prison ministry. It was there that I learned how to manage a group of volunteers, how to speak before a crowd and how to flow in the anointing.
To submit yourself to an elder, as Peter put it, means you are going to cease to offer resistance. If they recommend something specific to your life, like fasting or prayer or a particular Bible study, then it would behoove you to be obedient.
To resist or be disobedient would imply that you knew better. That could also be a definition of pride, i.e., thinking you know what’s best. I would caution you as to what Peter warned, “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”
When you are obedient, whether you agree with those over you or not, or understand what they’re asking of you or not, you are humbling yourself to their leadership. And then you are also opening yourself up to receive God’s grace.
If you want to resist anything, resist the devil. Resist his thoughts, ideas and actions.
Here’s an example: let’s say you’ve recently been to the doctor where they’ve diagnosed you with some type of disease. As an elder, I’m going to tell you to put the Word of God first. Take the healing scriptures found in Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17 and 1 Peter 2:24 and immediately commit them to memory. Every time you have a pain or symptom, speak those scriptures out loud; remind the devil that you are healed. Refuse to believe what the devil is telling you, but instead choose to believe God’s promise.
How did you react to that last paragraph? Did you consider it as a possible course of action? Or did you dismiss it outright? Your reaction will tell whether you are resisting God or resisting the devil.
Please don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying you must do what I say. What I’m wondering is what are you resisting? Are you resisting the advice I just gave? Or are you resisting the devil?
Many Christians today will resist the elders over them and not give a second thought to siding with the devil.
“How can I say I’m healed when I have all these symptoms?” they will contend, not realizing that grace becomes available as you submit to God (and those He’s placed over you) and resist the devil.
Casting your care on Him is easier said than done. But by learning to submit yourself to the counsel and leadership of God and refusing to believe what the devil is telling you, it can be done.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.