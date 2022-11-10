It should be noted that Paul’s prayer for the Ephesians combines thanksgiving and praise with requests offered in true faith. Paul knows they are converts from paganism, but he expects them to develop a mature understanding of Christianity. He is not content that they should have a few basic Christian beliefs. He wants them to have true wisdom, based on a proper knowledge of God and a clear understanding of all the riches that are theirs through Christ, both in this world and in the next. (Flemming)
“Wherefore,” or as The Expositor’s Bible states, “Because of this,” that is to say, because you have heard the glad tidings, and believing it has been sealed with the Holy Spirit (Ephesians 1:13-14).
“I too”: I your apostle, with so great an interest in your salvation, in return give thanks for you. Thus St. Paul, having extolled to the uttermost God’s counsel of redemption unfolded through the ages, claims to offer special thanksgiving for the faith of those who belong to his Gentile province and are, directly or indirectly, the fruit of his own ministry. (Ephesians 3:1-13)
The “spirit of wisdom and revelation” desired will proceed from the Holy Spirit dwelling in these Gentile believers (Ephesians 1:13).
But it must belong to their own spirit and direct their personal mental activity, the spirit of revelation becoming “the spirit of their mind” (Ephesians 4:23).
When the Apostle asks for “a spirit of wisdom and revelation,” he desires that his readers may have among themselves a fountain of inspiration and share in the prophetic gifts diffused through the Church. And “the knowledge — the full, deep knowledge of God is the sphere in which this richer inspiration and spiritual wisdom are exercised and nourished.” (Nicoll)
The continuity of thought with which Paul speaks is unmistakable. He prays that through inspired wisdom his readers may have their reason enlightened to see the grandeur and wealth of their religion. This is a vision for “the eyes of the heart.” It is disclosed to the eye behind the eye, to the heart which is the true discerner. (Expositor’s Bible)
Additionally, this wisdom and revelation is to be “in the knowledge of Him” (verse 17), for in knowing Him personally we shall understand far better His counsels and His ways. Also in verse 18, it is not merely the intellect that is to be involved, but “being enlightened in the eyes of your heart,” for the heart symbolizes the very center of our being and implies the whole person from a spiritual viewpoint. (Grant)
English Methodist minister Joseph Benson commented that both in raising our souls from the death of sin and preserving them in spiritual life also meant influencing our hearts in such a manner as to conquer all our preconceived notions about Christianity, and against true religion in every form, and so as to make us new creatures in Christ Jesus, unequivocal.
The Apostles rendering “according to the working of his mighty power” is meant to convey in this Greek expression a strong emphasis and admirable force that cannot be withstood by any earthly or devilish means.
“Which he wrought in Christ,” that is, he (God, verse 17) hath exalted him in his human nature, as a recompense for his sufferings, to the quiet, everlasting possession of all possible blessedness, majesty, and glory.
“Far above all principality and power, and might and dominion,” God has invested him with uncontrollable authority over all demons in hell, and angels in heaven, and all the princes and potentates on earth; and every name that is named Name is here, by a usual figure, put for the person who possesses the authority signified by that name. We know the king is above all, though we cannot name all the officers of his court; so we know that Christ is above all, though we are not able to name all his subjects; not only in this world, but also in that which is to come, the invisible world.
We may observe here that of the four different names given to good angels in this verse, the two first, principalities and powers, are given to evil angels (see Ephesians 6:12) and to men (note Luke 12:11). From this, we learn that there are different orders and degrees of government and subordination among good and bad angels in the invisible world, as among men in the visible world. It is observed that “principality,” the first word, signifies empire of the largest extent, being used by Greek writers to denote the empire of Alexander, after he had conquered the East, and the empire of the Romans; and that “dominion,” the last word in the verse, signifies the lowest degree of power, power of the smallest extent.
According to this view of Christ’s dominion, he is placed above every created nature, however excellent it may be (Colossians 1:16).
Lastly, Ephesians 1:22-23 implies subjected all things under his feet.
This is said in allusion to Psalms 110:1, “Till I make thine enemies thy footstool.”
Thus, the psalm is a prophecy, not only of Christ’s exaltation to universal dominion in the human nature (1 Corinthians 15:27,) but also of the entire subjection of all his enemies (1 Corinthians 15:25). For in ancient times, conquerors put their feet on the necks of their enemies in token of their subjection (Joshua 10:23-24).
